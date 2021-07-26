Inside Katie Thurston, Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Men Tell All Looks

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” has featured several iconic fashion moments – from a purple prom dress promo to a dressed-down denim look that left some fans scratching their heads – but the “Men Tell All” episode featured a triple threat when ABC’s leading lady got decked out alongside co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Sneak peek photos from the episode, which was recently filmed in front of a live audience, showed “The Bachelorette” star in a lime green dress as her fairy godmothers wore coordinating red mini dresses. In comments to a photo of the trio on Instagram, some fans noted that they looked like they were dressed for Christmas.

It’s no surprise that fans have been buzzing about the preview photos featuring Thurston and the dynamic hosting duo.

Get the details on the “Men Tell All” dresses below:

Katie Thurston Wore a Department Store Dress

According to the fashion site Star Style, for the “Men Tell All” taping, Thurston wore a Cinq a Sept “Vera” dress in lime green, paired with tie-up Gianvito Rossi sandals. The viper green, scoop neck wrap dress retails for $395 and can be found at high-end department stars such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus.

This is not the first time Thurston donned clothing from Cinq a Sept. In an early “Bachelorette” promo, she wore a pair of statement suit shorts and a Cinq a Sept Khloe Crepe Ruched Blazer, per Worn on TV.

Some of Thurston’s fashion looks have been slammed this season by “Bachelorette” fans, but she recently fired back to say, “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you,” per Us Weekly.

So far, the reaction to her Men Tell All dress has been positive. One fan wrote on Instagram, “First dress I’ve liked on her.”

Tayshia Adams’ Dress Was More Expensive Than The Bachelorette’s Dress

While Thurston is the star of the show, new host Adams outdid her on “Men Tell All” by rocking a red leather minidress. Star Style noted that Adams’ dress is the Athena by Rick Owens and her shoes are Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony PVC sandals. The carnelian red, one-shoulder leather dress is made in Italy and sells for $1475 on the Farfetch website. That makes it nearly four times as expensive as Thurston’s “Men Tell All” dress.

It’s not a shocker that Adams was given a large part of the show’s fashion budget. Longtime Bachelor Nation stylist Cary Fetman once joked to E! News that Adams “has seven-foot legs” and he added, “Tayshia just has a style, she knows how to carry the clothes.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Sparkled In a Metallic Draped Dress

Star Style also revealed that Bristowe’s sparkly pink-red frock is the PatBO Ombre Lurex Mini Dress. She paired the look with Guissepe Xanotti shooting slingback heels in red. Bristowe’s “pink multi” metallic threaded dress features draped fabric on the right side and sells for $650 on the Revolve website.

Fetman likely had a heavy hand in all of the “Men Tell All” looks, but he previously told Yahoo Life that Bristowe is one of his favorite stars to dress from the franchise because she “gets away with a lot more.”

“Because of her personality, she gets away with things that I maybe wouldn’t have the same patience for with someone else,” he said in 2015. “We hit it off from the very beginning.”

