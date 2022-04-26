Bachelor Stars Slammed For Fake Disability Prank

Kelley Flanagan found herself in hot water after answering a fan question on Instagram.

The former “Bachelor” contestant, who had a nasty split from franchise star Peter Weber in 2021, answered a fan on her IG stories who asked her, “What’s the funniest prank you’ve played on someone?”

“Not much of a prank, but I always make @kelsey_weier limp so we can get good parking,” Flanagan replied in a caption to a video of her “Bachelor Nation” co-star feigning a limp, per The Sun. “And don’t come at me parking police,” she added.

In the video clip, Weier was heard asking “Am I doing okay?” as Flanagan coaxed her to keep limping.

Kelley Flanagan & Kelsey Weier Were Ripped on Reddit

It didn’t take long for the “parking police” – and people with actual disabilities and need handicapped parking spots – to fire back at Flanagan and Weier. In a Reddit thread in which the video was reposted, critics responded to Flanagan and Weier’s prank. Fans called the two “terrible,” “trashy” and “awful humans.”

“In what world do these dumb f***s think this is remotely ok?” one commenter wanted to know.

“As somebody with a disability who can never actually use my parking pass because the spots are full, this kind of stuff makes me so upset,” another wrote. ”If the spots are full because other disabled people are using them, then great. But if people who are fully able to walk from a normal parking spot just don’t wanna? That’s really gross.”

“The fact that she added ‘don’t come for me parking police’ in her caption indicates that she 110% knows and understands why this is wrong but chooses to do it anyway,” another added of Flanagan.

Another commenter shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment in which Weier boasted to Flanagan, ”The next time you see me I will have mastered the limp walk.”

“Love you bestie,” Flanagan replied, “Just keep limping so I can get good parking.”

Other commenters couldn’t believe that Flanagan is actually a lawyer. “Clearly Kelley has no intention of working as a lawyer again ever,” one commenter wrote.

And others noted that Weber was lucky he didn’t end up with either of these women in the long run.

Flanagan Issued an Apology to Fans

Flanagan posted an update on her Instagram Stories after receiving backlash for the parking lot story. After warning followers not to make “assumptions” about her story, she explained what actually happened.

“The parking manager was in on it and told us to park left, and I said, ‘what about those spots over there? And said, what if my friend has a sprained ankle?’ He laughed and said ‘go ahead, ya’ll can park there.'” she wrote. “Again, it was a joke, was not making fun of anyone or taking a disabled spot. It was a regular spot but just in a different area. We were all aware that it was a joke and not serious.”

Flanagan added that she did not mean to be “ill-willed …do something illegal, or mock anyone.”

But not everyone was buying the mea culpa.

“This is disgusting and her “nonpology” is disgusting as well,” one Redditor wrote.

“Yeah seems worth noting the original post refers to how she ‘always’ makes Kelsey do that and then the apology talks about it being one time…just doesn’t add up,” another agreed.

