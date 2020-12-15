Kenny Braasch on ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is the Contestant?

Kenny Braasch is a talent buyer from Chicago, Illinois who appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette. He is among the eliminated men in attendance on tonight’s Men Tell All special.

The 39-year-old originally came on board for Clare Crawley, the season’s original Bachelorette. When Crawley exited the season early engaged to Dale Moss, Braasch decided to stick around and would go on to date Tayshia Adams. Despite being a source of amusement for fans, he did not have much of a connection with her and was eliminated in week seven.

According to ABC bio, “He’s the first to admit that in the past, he’s put his career before his relationships, but now as he inches closer to the big 4-0, Kenny is tired of having ‘No Strings Attached’ and is ready for someone to join him on this journey he calls life.”

Braasch Is a Boy-Band Manager

According to his ABC bio, “Kenny is a talent buyer in Chicago, where he creates and manages boy band cover bands.”

He is the co-founder of The Right Stuff Entertainment (TRSE), a company that covers and puts together tribute bands. According to his website, “TRSE produced projects are consistently, and prominently, featured at festivals, corporate events, weddings, casino theaters, and top-tier concert venues across North America.”

Currently, he manages The Boy Band Night, a live band covering the likes of the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, One Direction, New Kids on the Block and More.

Through this role, he will sometimes encounter celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Rob Thomas.

Braasch Is a Fitness Enthusiast

Often walking around the La Quinta Resort and Club shirtless or with barely-there shirts, Braasch openly admitted to Adams that he does not like to dress up.

The buff physique he shows off is from a very active lifestyle, working out with his dad every day, according to his ABC bio.

He often features pictures from the gym on his social media account.

He Also Models Under Good Talent Management Atlanta

Before joining Bachelor Nation, Braasch was already turning heads as a model. He is managed by Good Talent Management Atlanta.

His portfolio showcases his range, whether nearly nothing all the way to high-end menswear and appearing in publications such as Desnudo Magazine, Victor Magazine Men and Vulkan Online.

He Is the Face of the Joker in Mortal Kombat 11

Through his work as a model, Braasch served as the face for the Joker in Mortal Kombat 11. He announced his involvement in August 2019, writing on Instagram, “Pretty cool, they used my face for Joker in the new [Mortal Kombat] Joker comes out in January.”

115 Bourbon Street, a live performance venue he works with, posted on Facebook about it, writing, “The Joker’s face was created by digital mapping using none other than Kenny’s face.”

Bachelor Nation fans of Braasch can watch him and the other eliminated contestants face each other tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

