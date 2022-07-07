PHOTOS: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Gets Engaged & Admits It Was ‘a Long Time Coming’

Another former contestant from “The Bachelorette” just got engaged, and it sounds as if it was a dream proposal. Just a week or so ago, Chase McNary from JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” got engaged. Now, his friend and fellow Fletcher contestant Luke Pell has popped the question to his girlfriend Amanda Mertz. Pell’s journey to find lasting love took a while, but he went big once he was finally ready to get down on bended knee.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pell’s Previously Navigated Several Notable Romances

Both Pell and McNary first appeared on Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016. Pell made it to the final four and shared a hometown date with Fletcher in Texas. Just before she started the rose ceremony, he pulled her aside and told her he was falling in love with her. This declaration rattled Fletcher, as she had been prepared to eliminate Pell. She wavered for a bit, but ultimately, she still send Pell home.

The veteran and aspiring country singer thought he would be the next “Bachelor” lead, but producers gave Nick Viall the gig. In 2017, Soon after that, Pell was said to be dating Danielle Lombard, who had appeared on Viall’s season, noted Us Weekly. A few weeks later, he told E! News, “We’re not exclusively dating, no. We are not.”

Later that year, Pell joined the cast of “The Bachelor Winter Games” and seemed to connect with Stassi Yaramchuck from the Swedish version of “The Bachelor.” During filming, as Life & Style noted, Pell said, “We have this deep connection that’s completely coincidental. It’s serendipitous, really,” of connecting with Yaramchuck. After filming, however, she said he ghosted her.

Before joining “The Bachelor Winter Games,” Bell had been dating former Miss Wyoming Holly Allen. He told People, “I went on the show to find love, and I did find love. It made me realize where my heart was, and that was to reconcile with my ex.” Pell and Allen, who went on to appear on “Big Brother,” reunited, but split for good in May 2018. Shortly after that split, he started dating on-air host Amanda Mertz, and it seems she was “the one” for him.

Pell Popped the Question in Italy

Pell shared the scoop on his proposal with People. He popped the question while the pair was in Italy, and he had flowers, a photographer, and local musicians on hand for the special moment. “It feels like a long time coming. There’s other points in my life which I thought I was much closer to it,” Pell told the outlet, but this was the time where it felt right. He added he was “excited about the next season of life.”

The couple has already talked extensively about what they envision for their wedding, but they have not fully settled on a plan yet. “We’ve talked about every type of wedding at this point.” They have considered a small destination wedding, but they’ve considered a big wedding too. At this point, he thinks they’ll get married at his family ranch in Texas, and quite a few “Bachelor Nation” veterans will be invited. He noted they are close to many former “Bachelor Nation” contestants who are based in Nashville, Tennessee, and he has remained close McNary as well.

“We’re excited about just taking on life together, I think [that] is the best part,” he explained. Pell added, “It’s a strange thing after you’ve spent so many years single and used to just solving life’s problems as an individual.” Now that he has a partner to help navigate life’s problems, “it’s just a cool feeling.”