Fans Are Freaking Out After Matt James Posts a Video With a Carseat

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been together since meeting on his season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Although the season ended rough — and without an engagement — James and Kirkconnell have been able to make their relationship work and they appear very much in love.

James and Kirkconnell have been together for more than a year and have been traveling the world as a couple — they even took a romantic trip to Italy over the summer — but they aren’t in any kind of rush to get engaged.

“We still just try to operate in our own lane. People are moving in, others are engaged… that stuff doesn’t really matter to us. What matters is having a solid foundation and being able to communicate and care for each other,” James told People magazine in May 2022.

“That’s what we’re going to continue to build. Just because we met on a TV show doesn’t mean our relationship needs a TV timeline,” he added.

However, his most recent Instagram post has some fans thinking that he and Kirkconnell have taken another step in their relationship — and that they may become parents soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Freaked Out After James Posted a Car Ad

On July 28, 2022, James posted a Nissan Altima ad to his Instagram feed. In the video, the former “Bachelor” star put a carseat in the backseat of his car.

“I count on my Nissan Altima to get me where I need to go,” James said while putting a carseat into the car. “So that when this day comes? — That’s right, it’s coming. — We’ll have enough room for the entire basketball team,” James says, giving the camera a confident smile.

Fans couldn’t help but think that this was a pregnancy announcement and took to the comments section to let James know.

“Wait! A [baby] is coming?!?! Stop!!!! You guys are the cutest and going to be the best parents!!!” one fan wrote.

“I THINK THIS MAN JUST ANNOUNCED A PREGNANCY,” someone else added.

“Did you just low key announce a baby is on the way?” a third person asked.

“Wait WHAT!?!?? IS IT BABY TIME!?!?” another Instagram user questioned.

“Um….. Did he just announce a baby coming for the New Year?? Car Seat and talking about New Years Resolutions,” a fifth comment read.

Kirkconnell Has Been Drinking Adult Beverages

It’s no secret that James wants to have kids someday but it doesn’t appear that his plan to start a family with Kirkconnell is in motion just yet.

Fans on Reddit were quick to pick up on James’ tone and were able to infer that he meant that a baby would happen in the future. But moreover, Kirkconnell and James have been out and about in California and she’s been enjoying an adult beverage or two — meaning she’s not pregnant.

On July 27, 2022, Kirkconnell and James had a date night at one of their favorite spots, Elephante.

“Their watermelon marg is everythingggg,” Kirkconnell captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories. She was holding the watermelon margarita while James held up something that looked like a mojito.

Heavy has reached out to James’ rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

READ NEXT: Current ‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Candid Post