Fans Ship Michael Allio & Amanda Kloots After Apparent Instagram Flirt

The internet might be hoping that there’s a love match to be had between two of their favorite television stars.

Michael Allio from “The Bachelorette” and television personality Amanda Kloots, who is competing on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars,” are following each other on Instagram — and they’ve interacted a bit in the comments section of a couple of posts, so, naturally, fans are hoping that the two end up together.

It all seemed to start on September 25, 2021, when Kloots commented on Allio’s Instagram photo. “Aww you two are the cutest,” she wrote in the comments section of the pic of Allio and his son, James. “Thanks AK! BTW you killed it on @dancingabc on Monday,” Allio responded. “Awww thank you friend!!!! Does this mean you’re voting for me?!” Kloots asked. Allio said that he voted all ten times that he was allowed to.

On September 27, 2021, Allio posted another photo of his son, and Kloots commented on that one as well, leaving just one red heart.

Although Allio and Kloots appear to be just friends, fans are really hoping that something comes out of their Instagram exchange.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Want Allio to Ask Kloots Out on a Date

While many “Bachelor” fans were hoping that Allio would become the next star of the franchise, he didn’t ink a deal with ABC to hand out roses. And, despite finding something special with Katie Thurston on “The Bachelorette,” Allio ultimately decided to go home to be with his son.

Now, fans seem to be hoping that Allio will take a chance on Kloots. In a Reddit thread started the same day Allio and Kloots had that Instagram exchange, many fans showed their support for an Allio-Kloots romance.

“I could support this! Would love to see them both find someone nice,” wrote one Redditor.

“I need this to happen,” added another.

“I’d ship this,” a third Reddit user wrote.

The comments on Allio’s Instagram post were similar.

“Oooo I’m here for this,” one Instagram user commented.

“Yeessss. Take her out on a date,” wrote another.

Allio & Kloots Both Lost Their Spouses

Allio and Kloots both went through the devastation of losing a spouse.

Allio’s wife, Laura Ritter Allio, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Although she had some success with treatment early on, and was even in remission at one point, her cancer came back and she died on January 23, 2019. Allio shared his story with the world when he went on “The Bachelorette” to try to find love again. He is a single dad to one son.

Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, after he came down with COVID-19. According to the Los Angeles Times, Cordero died in July 2020 following complications from the virus.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” Kloots captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Kloots is also now a single parent of one son — a 2-year-old named Elvis.

Both Allio and Kloots often post about their deceased spouses on social media, especially when it comes to marking a birthday or other day that keeps their memories alive.

READ NEXT: How Did Michael Allio’s Wife Die?