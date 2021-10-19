Michelle Young Age & Height: How Old & How Tall Is ‘The Bachelorette’?

Michelle Young is the new “Bachelorette” and she will kick off her journey to find love on October 19, 2021. The highly anticipated season will follow Michelle as she narrows down a group of suitors in an effort to find her very own happily ever after.

Michelle is a 28-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota. She made her “Bachelor” franchise debut on Matt James’ season, and made it to the final two. Matt ultimately broke things off with Michelle, choosing Rachael Kirkconnell on the finale. Though the two did not get engaged, they are still together. And, now, it’s Michelle’s turn to hand out roses.

On her own season, you can expect the producers to play to Michelle’s personal life, by making a few references to her being a teacher — and a few to her being a former athlete. Michelle played basketball in high school and in college, and will undoubted have a basketball-related date on her season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Was Born on June 3, 1993

Michelle celebrated her 28th birthday on June 3, 2021. The new “Bachelorette” star is a Gemini, and is best paired with a Libra, Aries, or Aquarius, according to The Sun. Geminis are known to be good communicators, Allure reports, which is something that Michelle is looking for in a guy.

“Not that you have to be able to perfectly talk about your feelings — but to know what you’re feeling and to be empathetic to the person that you’re with and to be open-minded. Have an argument with someone who’s close-minded and that’s a really difficult situation. Those are the two things that I’m really looking for,” Michelle told Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay on the March 16, 2021, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Michelle seems very mature and is ready to settle down with her forever person.

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world,” her ABC bio reads, in part.

Michelle Is 5-Feet, 9-Inches Tall

Michelle is fairly tall (did we mention that she used to play basketball?), standing at 5-feet, 9-inches. She was the star of Woodbury Senior High School’s basketball team, and is still known as one of the best players to ever compete at Woodbury, according to the Republican Eagle.

Michelle earned a basketball scholarship for Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, according to the Journal-Star. Playing guard, she led the team in scoring her senior year, the report indicates. According to her stats on the college’s athletic website, Michelle earned a long list of accolades right through graduation (2015).

Even though Michelle doesn’t play basketball professionally, it was still a very big part of her life — and she still loves the sport. “50% missing the game. 40% missing the camaraderie. 10% missing the grind. 0% missing the conditioning workouts,” she captioned an Instagram post on December 10, 2020.

