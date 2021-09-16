Michelle Young Posts on Instagram for the First Time Since Returning From ‘Bachelorette’ Filming

Michelle Young is back on Instagram, officially, after she finished filming “The Bachelorette.”

The new star of the hit ABC dating reality show finished filming a few days ago, and is readjusting back into her normal day-to-day life — and that means that she can post on social media again. While Michelle can’t give anything about her season away, she can certainly go back to posting photos and videos on Instagram, if that’s what she wants to do.

Michelle works as a teacher in her home state of Minnesota, so she is likely back full time with her students after her journey to find love came to an end. No word on whether or not Michelle got engaged on the finale of her season, but spoilers will likely come out soon enough.

Some of the guys from Michelle’s season are also back on Instagram, which means that fans will start paying attention to every little thing that’s posted in hopes of figuring out who Michelle ended up choosing in the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle’s First Instagram Post Since Filming Wrapped Was a Promo for Her Upcoming Season

Michelle’s very first Instagram post was a new promo for her upcoming season, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The new photo was released by ABC on September 15, 2021, and shows Michelle in a tan gown as she props herself in a picture frame that is flanked by flowers. The reality star is holding a red rose in her left hand, and is sporting a sizable diamond ring, though it’s highly unlikely this is her engagement ring.

“This is one class you won’t want to skip,” Michelle captioned her post, playing into the fact that she’s a teacher.

The post was liked more than 110,000 times as of this writing. Thousands of social media users flooded the comments section, many welcoming Michelle back to the social media platform and letting her know that they simply cannot wait to watch her season of “The Bachelorette” unfold.

Michelle Also Shared Details About the Dress She Wore in the Promos

Michelle also took to her Instagram Stories to reshare the above Instagram post by designer Stanley Hudson.

“My name is Stan Hudson, and I am a costume designer. I am so excited to design and make a dress for the latest ‘Bachelorette,’ Michelle. On meeting with Michelle, her spirit came across so strong. And [she’s] one of the sweetest people I’ve met in a long time,” Hudson said in a behind-the-scenes video that showed never-before-seen clips of Michelle filming her promos.

“So, I start my process by the search for fabrics. We’re shooting at this gorgeous mansion with tons of flowers and roses. So, seeing what words with the room, and also the coloring of our subject, Michelle,” Hudson added. He went on to show folks the fabric that he chose for the elegant dress he created.

In Michelle’s stories, she called the dress “beautiful” and she thanked Hudson for his work to design such an incredible look for her.

READ NEXT: Who Is Rumored New ‘Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard?