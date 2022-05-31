‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Drops Big ‘Life Update’ After ‘Heavy Week’

Michelle Young shared some significant life updates in the latest “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. There has been speculation regarding the state of her relationship with her final rose recipient from “The Bachelorette,” Nayte Olukoya, and some fans wondered if that was what she would discuss during the May 31 podcast. The day prior to the release of this episode, an Instagram tease promised “an important update” from Young. Did the news she shared live up to the hype?

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Young Announced She Was Taking a Break

Young did not waste any time in sharing the life updates that were ahead of this “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast release. She paused frequently and seemed emotional as she discussed the changes ahead. She also explained she had talked to her family, co-workers, friends, and fiance Olukoya about her pending decision.

“It has been an incredibly heavy week as a teacher and this year has been completely wild,” she began. She noted the combination of her work in the classroom and her “double life” as “The Bachelorette” have been “a complete whirlwind” and she has been in a “reflective mindset” lately. She noted it “caught me off-guard to actually stop and think how long I’ve been in this position” of feeling as if she’s in “survival mode,” and she realized it’s been “Two years where I have been just flying by the seat of my pants.” Young also talked about the state of the education system right now, and she recognized her mental health has been suffering.

“I have decided to step out of the classroom,” Young revealed. “I need to make sure I’m taking care of myself,” she noted, and she added that education is something “incredibly close to my heart.” Young admitted she’s “burnt out on teaching,” and she knows “I’m also more than just a teacher.” She is stepping away from the classroom for a year to “truly capitalize and push forward and put all of my energy and efforts into my passion in a different way and really, truly try to push for that change” she feels the education system needs right now.

Young Is Striving to Find Balance

“The Bachelorette” star mentioned an interest in starting or working with non-profit organizations, and she noted she will promote some products and take advantage of opportunities that become available. She also mentioned sharing more on skincare and fashion. Young explained she was striving to get out of survival mode and find balance in her life while continuing to “utilize the passion I still have for education.” Young expects some judgment over her decision, as well as feeling some “teacher guilt.” Despite that, she’s confident this is the right decision for her, and she’s “moving closer to changing the world, not moving away from that.”

After the podcast was released, “Bachelor Nation” fans shared their thoughts on Reddit. “I don’t blame her at all. At least she has a career to fall back on if influencer life ends. Some of these people don’t seem to have a plan,” one person noted. “A lot of us called she would quit teaching and become a full time influencer and so many of you said she isn’t like the ‘other girls.’ Y’all better not come for her now,” countered another poster. “I don’t blame Michelle for this at all. Teachers and kids deserve more advocacy and solutions and maybe she can help push for the changes we need,” suggested another former teacher. It may have been a difficult decision for “The Bachelorette” star to make, but she seems to have a lot of fans support and everybody will be eager to see where she heads from here.