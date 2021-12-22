Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Gifted Huge Check for Their First Home

Following the finale of “The Bachelorette” on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Michelle Young and her season pick, Nayte Olukoya, made their debut as a couple on the live “After the Final Rose” special.

“Walking into this, my fear was that I would not be loved as much as I love the other person. Through our conversations, there were moments when I felt that fear creeping in. This has not been a smooth ride. But I’m also not willing to let that fear stop me from being with you. Because I love you with my whole heart and I don’t want to wake up with anyone besides you and I don’t want to do life with anyone but you. I want to be standing with my soulmate and he’s definitely standing right in front of me,” Michelle told Nayte on the finale, according to The Sun.

The happy couple looked more in love than ever before, and seemed really in tune with one another, while talking with host Kaitlyn Bristowe. Throughout much of the show, Kaitlyn told the couple that there was a surprise coming. And while most fans may have expected “Bachelor” producers to gift them a romantic vacation, the were presented with a sizeable check instead.

Someone brought out a gingerbread house and handed it to the couple. Kaitlyn told Michelle and Nayte that there was something inside, and instructed them to remove the roof. Once they did so, they uncovered a check, which Kaitlyn described as a downpayment on Michelle and Nayte’s first home together. So, how much was that check worth?

Michelle & Nayte Were Gifted $200,000

For the first time in “Bachelorette” history, the happy couple was gifted a huge amount of money to start their lives together. If you wanted the show, you may have noticed that Michelle revealed the amount of the check, mouthing it to Nayte, though was she said wasn’t audible.

According to Us Weekly, Michelle and Nayte were gifted $200,000, which is certainly a hefty downpayment on a new home. And the two have already started house hunting, so this money certainly helps them figure out what they can afford.

“The Zillow notifications are crazy,” Nayte told Kaitlyn when she asked if the two had already started looking at places to live.

The duo seem to have the full support of each of their families, and their moms have already become friends.

Michelle & Nayte Will Live Together in Minnesota

While Nayte calls Austin, Texas, home and didn’t seem too keen on moving during the season, he revealed that he’s up and moving to Minnesota, where Michelle and her family live. “I’m moving to Minnesota. Let’s call it soon, a couple months maybe. There’s no reason to wait with Michelle let’s do this,” Nayte told Kaitlyn.

As far as the timeline goes, Nayte revealed that there’s no reason to wait, and he and Michelle are ready to do life together.

Minnesota wasn’t too much of a compromise for Nayte, since it also brings him a bit closer to his family, who live in Winnipeg, which he mentioned was just a 7-hour drive and about a 1-hour flight from Minnesota.

According to Zillow, the median home price in Minnesota is $311,000.

