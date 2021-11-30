Did Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Really Spoil the Season Already?

Michelle Young is heading into Hometown Dates on the November 30, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette,” but her season has been spoiled for weeks, thanks to Reality Steve.

If you’ve been able to avoid spoilers this season, but you’re following Michelle’s top four guys — Rodney Mathews, Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones — on social media, you may have been able to piece some things together. One of those guys has been very active on social, and may be giving a bit too much away with his activity.

It’s no secret that social media and the way that it has evolved has really changed the way that people watch reality television. Over the past few seasons of “The Bachelor” franchise shows, some contestants have actually spoiled their own seasons without even realizing it. This couldn’t have been more evident when fans noticed that “Bachelor” Matt James was listening to Rachael Kirkconnell’s playlist on Spotify weeks before his season finished airing.

So, what’s happening during Michelle’s season that’s potentially giving things away? Keep reading to find out.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” finale spoilers ahead.

One of Michelle’s Top Guys Has Been Giving a lot Away

From fairly early on in the season, Nayte has been sharing photos of his time with Michelle and posting very romantic captions. In addition, he has been watching Instagram Stories for Naychelle fan accounts — and he’s even been “liking” social media posts of Michelle.

Generally speaking, this sort of social media activity tends to make viewers lean in one direction. In other words, Nayte is the obvious frontrunner — and very clearly the winner, just based on this alone.

Interestingly, Reality Steve was asked about this in a reader email, and he doesn’t think that Nayte’s social media activity is too over-the-top. In fact, he feels that the other guys have also posted enough to cause confusion so that the ending isn’t a dead giveaway.

“Others have done it. And other contestants are posting pics with her from the show as well. If only one person did, that’d give it away. But other guys are doing it too. So to the unspoiled, to them, it could be any of those guys,” Reality Steve wrote in his November 23, 2021, blog post.

However, Nayte seems to be doing a lot more than the other guys. According to this post on Reddit, he liked a photo of Michelle on a Bachelor fan page — and this wasn’t the first time.

Michelle Has Teased the Ending of Her Season

While it seems like everything is playing out the way that the original spoilers suggested, Michelle has teased that her ending will be different than what she expected. Although she didn’t elaborate, Michelle revealed that there have been a lot of assumptions made about what happens on the finale.

“[The ending is] something that I didn’t necessarily expect, something that I didn’t think was possible for me. I’m excited for everybody kind of to see what that entails because I think a lot of assumptions are made, you know, of either who I end up with or if I end up with anybody,” she told Us Weekly.

There are only a few more weeks of “The Bachelorette” left. According to Reality Steve, the “After the Final Rose” special is scheduled to air on December 21, 2021.

