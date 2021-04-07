‘Bachelor’ Ladies Support Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘One Happy Camper’

Rachael Kirkconnell has had quite the time in the spotlight over the past few months, to say the very least.

As the Georgia native tried to find love on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, Rachael found herself in the middle of a controversy when photos of her taken ahead of an Old South formal surfaced online. After leaving Nemacolin Resort with Matt as her boyfriend, Rachael ended up getting dumped following the news, causing her — and Matt — a great deal of heartbreak.

Rachael has issued more than one apology, and has vowed to do the work to get better educated, and to use her platform to help others and to do good. And while things seemed to be going really badly for Rachael, she appears to have a ton of support from the other ladies on Matt’s season of The Bachelor.

On Rachael’s most recent Instagram post, she received a ton of love, support, and positive feedback from several of her Bachelor castmates, including Bri Springs and Michelle Young. Rachael’s post was uploaded to the platform just days before news broke that she and Matt were apparently hanging out again. On April 6, Reality Steve tweeted that Rachael and Matt had been spending time together in New York City, and suggested that the two are “not over.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachael Posted a few Pictures of Herself Wearing a Mint Green Sweatsuit & Several Ladies From ‘The Bachelor’ Wrote in the Comments Section

Rachael shared the above Instagram photo on April 3, with the caption “one happy camper.” It seems that said caption held a double meaning for Rachael, who not only looked extremely happy in the photos, but was also wearing the brand The Happy Camp3r. The company’s logo was written across the chest of the sweatshirt and on one of the pant legs.

Although fans didn’t know why Rachael was so happy, many people seemed thrilled to see her with a huge smile on her face as she posed for the pics. Many of those people showing Rachael love were the gal pals that she made while she was filming The Bachelor.

“The cutest,” Serena Pitt wrote. Rachael commented, “Who you?” in response.

“YES! I’m loving this,” Bachelorette-to-be Michelle Young commented. Rachael responded with, “I’m loving u [sic],” and added three red heart emoji.

“This color on you!” Bri Springs wrote, adding a white heart emoji. Rachael called Bri her “angel” in response.

“Cutie pie,” M.J. Snyder commented in all caps, to which Rachael responded with, “I love uuu [sic].”

“One gorgeous camper,” added Catalinna Morales. Rachael thanked her and wrote “miss you.”

Serena Chew couldn’t help but point out that Rachael looked “gorggg [sic]” and she added a flame emoji. Rachael responded, “my girl!!!”

Rachael Seems to Have Made Quite a few Friendships on ‘The Bachelor’

Despite having a rough time following her stint on reality television, Rachael seems to be benefitting from some of the positive aspects of the show; the friendships.

When the Bachelor finale and subsequent After the Final Rose special aired, Rachael took to Instagram to post a photo dump of some of the memories that she made while filming the show. Most of her photos were of her with some of the other women, and two photos were of her and Matt.

“This was supposed to be a monumental season, and one of the biggest disappointments has been the overshadowing of these beautiful women and their stories. they are some of the strongest, most brilliant, most extraordinary women and i was lucky enough to have met them. you all deserve more, but i promise to always stand by and support each of you in any way I can,” Rachael wrote in the post’s caption.

Rachael has consistently received a lot of positive feedback and love from the other women on nearly everything she posts on social media. No word on whether or not the other women know what’s going on between her and Matt, but it seems like many believe that Rachael is a good person with a good heart.

READ NEXT: Rachael Kirkconnell on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know