PHOTO: Did Rachel & Gabby Have 2 Night Ones?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are well on their respective journeys to find love on “The Bachelorette.” The women started filming shortly after they were announced as the double leads on Clayton Echard’s “After the Final Rose” special.

Rachel and Gabby have already met their suitors, gone on dates, and given out roses. They have also already sent guys home. The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter, and fans are loving the sneak peek of the season.

Host Jesse Palmer has also shared some pics of Gabby and Rachel, and one of his recent posts seemed a bit confusing.

On April 1, 2022, Palmer shared a new pic of himself with Gabby and Rachel dressed in evening gowns while standing outside the Bachelor Mansion. Their dresses were different that Gabby and Rachel’s night one looks, but the fact that the women were outside may have seemed a bit odd.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby & Rachel Filmed Limo Entrances 1 Night

Despite how it may seem, Gabby and Rachel only had one night of limo entrances on their season. The proof? They have already started eliminating guys.

Although the two women posed for a selfie with Palmer outside of the mansion, it seems they may have been taking a break or, perhaps, filming some type of confessionals while away from the other guys.

Fans have been keeping a close eye on the Instagram accounts of Rachel and Gabby’s guys, all of whom had private accounts before getting their phones taken away at the start of filming. Some of those guys have either made changes to their accounts by way of adding or removing photos or followers, or have made their profiles public. This indicates that they have their phones back and have been eliminated by one of the two “Bachelorettes.”

Fleiss Teased How Things Are Going a Week into Filming

On March 27, 2022, Fleiss tweeted that the show had officially started filming. “The journey has begun,” he wrote, including a photo from the set. He went on to share a couple more photos from filming.

Fleiss hasn’t given any details surrounding how things will work for Gabby and Rachel, or what the process will look like. Several fans have been concerned that having a double lead will be very tricky.

“I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other. Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who do you like more,'” Francesca from Barstool Sports tweeted.

“Not true! You’ll see,” Fless responded confidently. And while no one really knows how this format is going to play out, it has been confirmed that Gabby and Rachel will be dating the same guys. Will they fall for the same one? It’s possible, but in another filming update, Fleiss seemed to suggest that things are working out.

On April 3, 2022, Fleiss shared another filming update on Twitter.

“This double Bachelorette thing is working great!!!” Fleiss wrote.

The new season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere in July 2022.

