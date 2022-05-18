Suitor From Rachel Recchia’s Top 4 Tags Female in First Instagram Post Back [Spoilers]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are both looking for love during Season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” and spoilers are emerging. Most of the men who were vying for those final roses are now home and back on social media, and these returning posts can reveal some interesting tidbits. One of Rachel’s rumored final four wasted no time hopping back onto Instagram, and he made what some might say is a telling move in his return.

Warning: Major ‘Bachelorette’ spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Recchia Hasn’t Returned to Social Media After Filming Yet

Spoiler king Reality Steve tweeted on May 2 that Tyler Norris had a hometown date with Rachel in Wildwood, New Jersey, on April 25. Rachel’s four hometown dates took place from April 23–29, and it seemed Gabby’s took place on alternate days within that time frame. Reality Steve’s spoilers also detailed that the overnight dates and final rose ceremony would happen in Mexico, and the final rose ceremony happened on May 14. As of this writing, Rachel has not returned to Instagram yet. That suggests she may be spending a few extra days in private with her final rose recipient, an opportunity that is typically given to the final couples each season.

In a May 12 blog post with “The Bachelorette” spoilers, Reality Steve noted that suitors Tyler and Johnny DePhillipo finished filming and had returned home. He also detailed Tyler was part of Rachel’s final four men who received hometowns, whereas Johnny was in Gabby’s group. For quite a few seasons now, production has kept the contestant eliminated after the fantasy suite overnight dates in seclusion at the filming location until after the final rose ceremony is over. This helps contain spoilers from leaking regarding the final two, but it also helps pin down the contestant eliminated after hometown dates. It looks like that was the case for Rachel and Gabby’s seasons.

Tyler Norris Seems Ready to Get Back to Regular Life

Tyler posted three photos to his Instagram page on May 17 in his return to social media post-filming. At this stage, Tyler’s social media following is still fairly small, but that will surely escalate quickly when “The Bachelorette” premieres in July.

“He was (NOT) a sk8ter boyy @laureemcc saw the fall it was not chillll,” Tyler wrote. The first photo showed him sitting on a skateboard by the beach. He was shirtless and tanned in all three photos, but the second shot revealed an injury he sustained in his fall. He scraped up his elbow, but it did not look like it would keep him out of action for long.

The lady he tagged as his companion during the skateboard outing was Lauren McCallion. Her Instagram page is private, but she commented “quick flex” on Tyler’s post. She may well be just a platonic friend of Tyler’s, but “The Bachelorette” fans would likely speculate he wouldn’t be tagging any female in his first post back if he had received Rachel’s final rose. Viewers will see their first glimpse of Tyler as one of Rachel’s suitors when Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on ABC on July 11.