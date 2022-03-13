Serena Pitt Looks Unrecognizable With Crazy Long Hair Extensions

Serena Pitt has changed up her look — albeit temporarily — for a new shoot for Elle Canada. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who is engaged to Joe Amabile, took to Instagram on March 11, 2022, to show off her new ‘do, which included super long hair extensions.

“Calling this look Euphoria meets Clueless,” Pitt captioned the post. She was wearing a matching plaid blazer and skirt set from Zara along with hair extensions that brought her brunette waves almost down to her waist.

“Amazing shoot with @ellecanada today I can’t wait to share the project with you all,” Pitt’s caption continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pitt’s Long Hair Was the Talk of the Internet

More than 27,000 Instagram users liked Pitt’s post, and she received dozens of comments and messages of support as she ventured out into something new. Several members of Bachelor Nation congratulated Pitt and let her know that she looked great, but it was really Pitt’s long hair that had people talking.

For the most part, Pitt keeps her hair just below her shoulders. Sometimes she wears her hair straight and other times she wears it curly, but a lot of the time, you’ll see Pitt wearing a classic look with her hair in a low ponytail or a bun.

The super long extensions were absolutely a change for her — and people seemed to love it.

“Your hair though,” one Instagram user commented, adding a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Loving the long locks,” someone else wrote.

“Are those extensions? Wow looks so great,” read another comment.

“The hair,” a fourth comment read.

Pitt also really loved her extensions. In her Instagram Stories, she shared that she “always wanted long hair” and said that the extensions were “everything.”

The Shoot Took Place in Toronto

Pitt and her fiance have been splitting their time between her home city of Toronto and his home city of Chicago, but they recently announced that they’ve agreed to move to New York City together — somewhere that is easy accessible to both of their home cities.

For Pitt’s Elle Canada shoot, she was in Toronto at a location called The Apartment. It appears as though this shoot may have been for a television spot of sorts, based on Pitt’s Instagram Stories. She sat down with Dr. Kristina Dervaitis, a gynecologist in Canada.

Dr. Dervaitis’ shared some additional details on her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and Pitt chatted about IUC for an informative video.

“An IUC is a small, soft, T-shaped device with a nylon string attached to it (see Figure 1). It is put in the uterus by a healthcare provider to help prevent pregnancy. The IUC prevents pregnancy by stopping the egg and sperm from meeting. A woman can’t get pregnant if the sperm and egg don’t meet,” according to Teaching Sexual Health.

Pitt will undoubtedly be sharing the video when it’s released, or, at the very least, she will supply details on how fans and followers can watch the video. No word on whether or not she decided to keep her extensions in after the shoot wrapped.

READ NEXT: Jason Tartick Completely Changed His Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it