Serena Pitt Gives Huge Update on Wedding & Kids With Joe Amabile

Serena Pitt opened up about her future with Joe Amabile. The popular “Bachelor in Paradise” couple got engaged on the season 7 finale of the ABC reality show in 2021, but only recently moved in together.

Fans know that Pitt is from Toronto, Canada, while Amabile is from Chicago. The lovebirds recently got a place together in New York City, which could start the clock for wedding planning, based on Pitt’s past comments.

On her Instagram story on June 3, 2022, Pitt answered a fan question about the couple’s living situation. “I am still doing back and forth to Toronto until I get approved for a visa but we are starting to get settled into the city and our apartment more and more,” she told fans.

But what about that wedding? Here’s what you need to know:

Serena Pitt Gave an Update on the Timing for Her Wedding

Pitt previously told Hollywood Life that once she moved in with her fiancé they would “start talking wedding plans a couple months after that, probably.” She also teased that their new city could determine where they will have their wedding.

“Finding a place to live together is first [priority], and then we’ll walk down the aisle eventually!” the bride-to-be said in October 2021.

In May 2022, Pitt admitted she was slacking in the wedding planning department.

“I should probably start planning it!” she told Life & Style. “I think somewhere between next spring and next fall we’re gonna be having our wedding.” She also said she wants a “city wedding” because she lives in a city. “So definitely not a farm wedding,” she said.

She also admitted she hadn’t even thought about wedding dresses yet. “I have no idea what style I’m gonna want,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t even know what ring style I wanted when Joe was down on one knee. So, I think it’s going to be a surprise to everyone, including myself … but I’m excited for the wedding dress shopping and kind of seeing what I gravitate towards. too.”

On her June 3, 2022 IG story, Pitt confirmed that she’s eyeing a 2023 wedding date.

“I know post pandemic wedding venues are so booked up right now and we haven’t started any wedding planning but next year would be our hope if we can make it happen? If not 2023 then we will try for 2024,” she said.

The Bachelor Nation star also revealed that the wedding will likely be held in a “neutral” city because their family and friends are scattered between Toronto and Chicago.

“Probably somewhere in the US on the east coast but no idea right now,” she said.

Pitt Revealed How Many Kids She Wants With Joe Amabile

Pitt also gave an update on the timeline for having kids. On her story, she revealed that the topic was brought up last summer when she first met her future fiance on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I told him on our very first date in Paradise if he didn’t want kids that would be a deal breaker for me!” the Toronto native revealed. “I grew up working with kids teaching dance and swim lessons so I have always wanted my own. We want 2.”

Pitt previously told Extra the couple won’t rush to have children. “We definitely want marriage,” she said. “We want the house, kids. That’s all gonna come for us. We just jumped ahead to the engagement. We’re kinda reeling it back in a little bit. …He’s big on two [children], which I’m fine with. So we’re good!”

