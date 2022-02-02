Fans Don’t Want to See Shanae Ankney on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Shanae Ankney has become the breakout “villain” on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” so it’s no surprise that many fans hope that her days on the rose-filled reality franchise are numbered.

Amid phony claims to Clayton that the other ladies have been ganging up on her, Shanae beat out her rival, Elizabeth Corrigan, in the Week 4 rose ceremony. Promos for the next week of the ABC dating show that she’ll go on a two-on-one date with Clayton along with another one of her foes, Genevieve Parisi.

So will Shanae get the lone rose on the date? And what will the next episode mean for her future in Bachelor Nation?

WARNING: ‘BACHELOR’ SPOILERS AHEAD

‘Bachelor’ Fans Do Not Want to See Shanae Ankney on Future Franchise Shows

Shanae has already told some of her haters to keep her name out of their mouths, but fans of the long-running reality show hope not to hear any more of Shanae’s name after next week’s episode.

According to Life & Style, spoilers leaked by Reality Steve reveal that Shanae did not get the two-on-one date rose following the date with Clayton in Niagara Falls, and that she was sent home. While that unhappy ending will likely feature a rant for the record books, some fans think Shanae has been prepping for a spot on the summertime spinoff series, “Bachelor in Paradise,” all along.

“Unfortunately I bet she’s a lock for Paradise,“ one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“ABC thrives on drama so of course they will have her on there to stir some stuff up,” another agreed. “Don’t be surprised about that.”

Others noted that Victoria Larson, the crown-wearing villain from Matt James season of “The Bachelor,” made the cut last summer.

“[Shanae’s] a huge a**hole but will almost certainly be on Paradise,” another chimed in. “Victoria got to go on Paradise despite calling everyone ‘hos’ and ‘slores,’”

“Cannot believe I’m saying this but I’d take Queen Victoria over this chick any day as a villain. Dear lord plz don’t let this a**hole be on the beach,” another wrote of Shanae.

Another Redditor started a thread titled, “Shanae is a bad actress trying to get on BIP.”

“Honestly, she needs to take some classes at the Meryl Streep School of Acting with Greg Grippo,” another viewer cracked, in reference to a suitor on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” who was called out for his past as an actor.

Villains Often Get Cast on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Longtime fans of the franchise would not be surprised to see Shanae on the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach next summer. And it would be even less of a shocker if her rival, Elizabeth, is cast alongside her to stir up more drama.

Memorable villains, including Josh Murray and Corrine Olympios, were cast on the ABC spinoff series in the past, per IMDb.

And in 2016, “Bachelorette” bad boy Chad Johnson went to the “Paradise” beach in Mexico and ended up solidifying his villain status even more. After he got drunk and displayed volatile behavior towards fellow contestant Sarah Herron, Johnson was kicked off of the show by then-host Chris Harrison in the very first episode.

