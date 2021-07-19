‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – Episode 7

Katie Thurston is getting down to the end of her season. The seventh episode of “The Bachelorette” will air Monday, June 7, at 8 pm Eastern time and Pacific time, with only seven men remaining and hometown dates on the horizon.

The newest episode will be crucial for Thurston’s journey to love. Both Brendan Scanzano and Mike Planeta have yet to receive a one-on-one and the five others are falling hard for Thurston. Without a doubt, tonight’s rose ceremony will be one of the most difficult for her yet.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads:

“With hometown dates looming, Brendan and Mike feel the pressure of getting a one-on-one date as the only two yet to have coveted solo time with Katie. Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown? Later, four men join her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico’s own Georgia O’Keeffe, and one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette. Usually so confident in trusting her gut, Katie is faced with the hardest rose ceremony thus far and finds herself second-guessing her decision on an all-new episode of ‘The Bachelorette.'”

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of “The Bachelorette”.

Greg Goes to Katie's Place (Sneak Peek) The Bachelorette 2021 Katie shares a bit of home with Greg 2021-07-16T19:51:24Z

It’s been no secret that Thurston has had a major crush on fan favorite Greg Grippo. She gave him her first impression rose along with her first one-on-one date. The two have continued their relationship throughout the show, so Thurston decided to ask him on one of her last one-on-one dates.

For their date, the crew recreated Pike’s Place Market in Seattle, WA as Katie’s Place Market for Thurston to give Grippo a taste of her home. “I chose Greg to go on this one-on-one date, because I really like him,” she says during the episode. “We had the first one-on-one on which at this point feels like so long ago. For me that’s hard, and I’m sure for him that’s hard.”

The two toss around a fish like they do in Seattle and Grippo reveals in a confessional, “I have just honestly never met anybody like her before, and when we’re together everything just disappears. It doesn’t feel like there’s six other guys waiting for her at home. It feels like it’s just me and her.”

Per the episode description, four men will go on a group date.

Thurston Has a Difficult Conversation With Blake Moynes

It looks like frontrunner Blake Moynes may be having cold feet during this episode. In previews for tonight’s episode, Moynes sits with Thurston at a formal cocktail party and tells her where he stands.

“I’m not in love right now,” he tells Thurston directly. He then reveals in a confessional, “I really – I can’t see it.” The narrator also says, “Now will Blake close out?”

The show teases Moynes leaving, but that may not change the outcome either way. Moynes is rumored to both win and propose to Thurston, of which she accepts.

Thurston Chooses Her Final Four Men

The time for Hometown dates is almost here! Per usual, web sleuth Reality Steve has released who will be Thurston’s final four men standing. At the end of tonight’s episode, the four remaining men will be Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, Michael Allio, and Justin Glaze.

Thurston therefore sends home Brendan Scanzano, Mike Planeta, and Andrew Spencer, according to Reality Steve. The outlet originally reported that Spencer made the final four instead of Allio, but he changed that prediction on July 19.

“However, the next day Andrew comes back to say goodbye, which is what we’ve seen in the promos all season,” Reality Steve wrote in the same post. He’s most likely referring to the previews in which Thurston is wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and runs to Spencer in a hallway. She creams, “Andrew!” and jumps into his arms.

