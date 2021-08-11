All ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers That Reddit Sleuths Figured Out That Were True

Throughout Katie Thurston‘s season of “The Bachelorette,” Reddit was filled with various theories and spoilers that fans of the show were able to deduce without relying on Reality Steve.

Viewers paid very close attention to what Thurston and her suitors posted on social media after filming wrapped, and while several ideas about what happened on the finale — such as Greg Grippo or Michael Allio coming back — didn’t happen, several other theories actually turned out to be true!

Now that Thurston and Blake Moynes are officially engaged and the show has ended, we can take a look back on some of the spoilers that fans picked up on that ended up playing out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Started Posting More About Cats

It’s no secret that Moynes loves animals — he works as a wildlife manager and is heavily involved in conservation efforts, after all. However, Moynes’ Instagram feed didn’t really feature too many cats — but he changed that fairly early on in the season.

Fans were quick to notice that Moynes posted a photo wearing a “Cat Daddy” shirt — and advertising a “Cat mama,” shirt — on Instagram on June 24, 2021. Anyone who watched the show or who follows Thurston on social media knows that she is in love with her cat named Tommy.

Not long after Moynes uploaded the pic did Redditors start wondering if he posted a “strategic tease.”

“Here for this tease! A hot Canadian lumberjack lookin gorgeous stud who loves the environment and animals? Can’t wait for Monday and the start of BLATIE MOYSTON!! Kinda slept on him during Clayshia but he’s gonna be swoonworthy for Katie’s szn, I just know,” one Redditor commented.

“It’s so obvious that it’s Blake. The only other potential curveball would be Greg, but the way his family is defending him left and right, it seems that ended badly,” added another.

Thurston Posted a Bear Emoji & Said She Was in Love

On August 1, 2021, Thurston posted a selfie and added a very telling caption. “I’m in love,” she wrote, suggesting that she did indeed get engaged on the finale of her season.

Moreover, Thurston added a bear emoji, and just about everyone on Reddit thought that she was dropping a major hint about Moynes — not only is he into animals, but he sort of resembles a bear (in the best way possible).

Just after Thurston’s uploaded the post, a Reddit thread titled, “This seems a little on the nose… no?” was started. Several Redditors took to the thread to share that they did feel that Thurston’s post was a major hint about her season finale — and they were right.

On August 9, 2021, Thurston and Moynes uploaded their very first Instagram posts together after getting engaged. In her post, Thurston revealed that she calls Moynes “honey bear.”

Thurston’s Move to San Diego Was a Cover

Throughout the season, Thurston was sure to let fans know that she was moving to San Diego. However, in many of her posts, especially on her Instagram Stories, she wrote that she was moving to “CA” which some fans became curious about. Did Thurston say CA meaning Canada, not California?

That was the running theory for quite some time, and it did turn out to be true.

“What if CA is actually Canada in this case,” one Redditor commented on a thread back in July.

“I wonder if CA is a red herring? It seems so believable, but maybe she’s just using that so that she can be transparent about the fact that she is moving without revealing where to,” added another.

“I know it’s a different circumstance and on a different level but Astrid moved to Canada to be with Kevin and seems to be doing just fine. They also seem to have chosen a more subdued life out of [Bachelor Nation],” added a third.

