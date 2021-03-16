Tayshia Adams Addresses Split Rumors

Tayshia Adams is setting the record straight after fans started to theorize the former Bachelorette split from her fiancé, Zac Clark.

“Okay, what?” Adams said in a video on her Instagram Story on Monday. “There’s all these, like, weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zach and I are broken up.”

She added in the caption, “I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe.”

The couple met and got engaged during the last season of The Bachelorette. However, rumors started to swirl of their split when fan accounts such as BachelorNation.Scoop reported Clark’s mom unfollowed Adams and her podcast, Click Bait, on Instagram.

Though, BachelorNation.Scoop also shared messages that Clark’s mom has previously unfollowed and refollowed accounts before, so it may have been an accident. His mom currently follows Adams.

When fans started to question the star about why her ring was missing in a recent Instagram Story, the former phlebotomist responded, “I don’t know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand.”

“But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand, like maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger and all of you, well a lot of you, messaged me like ‘Don’t lose your ring,’” she added. “Well, I was in LA for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized.”

Noting she left her ring with designer Neil Lane, she revealed she should have her ring back “maybe tomorrow or Wednesday.”

Captioning her video, in part, “[Zac Clark] I love you,” Adams concluded, “Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we’re good.”

Clark Posted a Photo of his Fiancée After Rumors of Their Split

While in general, Clark is less active on social media than his fiancée, fans noticed the two had not posted about each other in a month. Though, the New Yorker did like a photo of Adams’ last week.

On Tuesday, possibly to dispel the rumors, Clark shared a photo of Adams in his Instagram Story, with the caption, “Fearless. Limitless. Deserving. Proud of you Queen. 143.”

Adams Is Quarantining to Co-Host ‘The Bachelorette’

The couple is currently apart, as Adams is quarantining in New Mexico as she prepares to co-host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette featuring Katie Thurston as the lead.

ABC announced that longtime host Chris Harrison would not return yet after he stepped down amid backlash for his controversial appearance on Extra in which he was admittedly “excusing historical racism.”

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,’” read a statement signed by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

It is unclear if she and Bristowe will return when Michell Young’s season of The Bachelorette starts filming.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is expected to air this summer.

