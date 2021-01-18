This ‘Bachelor’ 2021 Contestant Hung Out with Taylor Lautner

The Bachelor is often a springboard for its contestants’ fame. Yet Kit Keenan, daughter of acclaimed designer Cynthia Rowley, grew up around the limelight.

A recent New York Post article about the New York native revisited the more than a decade old photo of her with actor Taylor Lautner. He rose to fame for his work on The Twilight Saga, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Valentines’s Day and Scream Queens.

The photo featured an 11-year-old Keenan alongside Lautner. According to Getty Images, the photo was taken on June 28, 2010, at The Cinema Society & Piaget’s after-party for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. The event took place at the Crosby Street Hotel.

Lautner is by no means the only notable name with which she has interacted. The fashion entrepreneur has been seen rubbing elbows at events with the likes of YouTube star David Dobrik, Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor and singer Charlotte Lawrence.

Keenan Is the Youngest Contestant on This Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Only 21 years old, Keenan is this season’s youngest contestant. In May she will turn 22, the age of this season’s next two youngest, Corrinne Jones and Serena Pitt.

According to Pop Sugar, she is one of only three 21-year-olds in the franchise, along with season 19’s Mackenzie Deonigi and season 18’s Cassandra Ferguson. No male contestants have been younger than 23 years old.

While the franchise has seen age used against some contestants by their castmates, it does not necessarily mean they will not make it far in their season.

Keenan Started the Season With a Social Media Following

While most look to the dating franchise to grow their social media following, Keenan came into the series with a significant social media presence.

At the time she was announced, the New York University student had nearly 40,000 followers according to Bachelor Data. That total has risen to 114,000.

During an interview with Our Era, she explained how social media was one of the ways she stayed busy during the pandemic.

“I’m still in school, I’m managing my mom and I’s podcast and social media,” she said. “It hasn’t felt like much of a break. Instagram is at such an interesting place and it’s been so cool to see how people are still creating content in these times.”

Keenan’s Mom Is Famous Designer Cynthia Rowley

Keenan is the daughter of acclaimed designer Cynthia Rowley. Rowley is a designer, television personality and author. The mother-daughter duo also hosts their Ageless podcast together.

The Bachelor contestant is following in her mother’s footsteps, running a line of t-shirts and sweatshirts under the label KIT, which collaborates with contemporary artists to make wearable pieces of their work to reach a younger audience.

When asked by Our Era where she saw herself in the next five years, she admitted she would likely stay in the fashion industry, but also has a passion for art.

Keenan’s journey for love continues tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

