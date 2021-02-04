Matt James Says Tyler Cameron ‘Falls for Somebody’ in Episode 6

Matt James’ best friend Tyler Cameron, a fan favorite from season 15 of The Bachelorette, is set to make an appearance on episode six of The Bachelor. Previews have shown James and Cameron playing pool together and talking about the season, but in interviews leading up to the guest appearance James has teased that something unexpected is going to happen on a group date with Cameron.

“Tyler falls for somebody that week, and it’s not who you think,” James said on an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast.

James was similarly vague about Cameron’s upcoming appearance when he spoke to Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

“Just to tease a little bit of next week’s date, he wound up finding himself in a situation that he hadn’t signed up for,” James told Lindsay. “You gotta tune in next week to find out.”

Does Cameron really fall in love with someone during his brief appearance on The Bachelor? Don’t count on it. In January, E! posted photos of Cameron with his rumored girlfriend, model Camila Kendra, so it seems highly unlikely that he fell head over heels for any women at the Nemacolin Resort. The likeliest scenario is that James is teasing a silly blooper that happens with Cameron during a group date.

James and Cameron met when they both played football at Wake Forest University. In 2019, Cameron was the runner-up on The Bachelorette and James was announced as a cast member for the show in 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced a filming delay, ABC pulled James from the cast and announced him as lead of The Bachelor in June.

Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Heather Martin Will Also Appear

One reason James’ tease about Cameron “falling” in the upcoming episode is interesting is that it’s the same episode Heather Martin crashes the show. Martin was a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor and is best remembered for saying her kiss with Colton Underwood on the show was the first kiss of her life. She self-eliminated and finished sixth place on the show.

Martin became close friends with another contestant from that season, Hannah Brown, who now calls James a friend. That mutual friend seems like the likeliest explanation for Martin crashing The Bachelor, because James told Us Weekly he had “no relationship” with Martin in the past.

Some have tried to connect dots and hypothesize that Martin may actually be at Nemacolin for Cameron, although that seems like a long shot, at best. A season preview has shown Martin sitting to talk with James and saying in an interview, “Still, like, I do feel like Matt’s worth it.”

Unless The Bachelor producers have some serious tricks up their sleeves, Cameron’s visit and Martin’s visit won’t overlap in episode six.

Matt James & Tyler Cameron Live Together in New York City

According to the New York Post, James and Cameron live together in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan that rents for about $8,000 a month.

Together they founded ABC Food Tours, a nonprofit organization that leads New York City students on free tours of local restaurants to teach them about culture, taste, and nutrition. According to the organization’s website, ABC Food Tours has taken over 1,500 students on over 30 tours.

Additionally, James works in commercial real estate.

READ NEXT: ABC Accidentally Spoiled the Result of ‘The Bachelor’ 2-on-1 Date