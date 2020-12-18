Eazy Nwachukwu Accuser Details Rape Allegation ABC Brushed Aside

A woman who told ABC that she was sexually assaulted by Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu, a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, came forward with the details of her allegation.

In aHuffington Post investigation, Lauren (who asked her last name by withheld over privacy concerns) said that Nwachukwu raped her at a 2010 New Year’s Eve party when she was an 18-year-old high school student and he was a sophomore at Texas A&M University.

Lauren told Heavy that ABC conducted an investigation into her allegation and ruled it “inconclusive.” But Huffington Post found the investigator never asked Lauren for names or contact information of individuals who could corroborate her story. This despite an ABC lawyer telling Lauren “the information you provided was taken seriously and communicated to the producers.”

In the Huffington Post investigation, Lauren revealed the grisly details of her alleged encounter with Nwachukwu:

The next thing Lauren remembers was waking up to the back of her shirt being pulled on by Nwachukwu, who was penetrating her. She recalls him suggesting that she perform oral sex on him. She told him no and asked him to get off of her. He ignored her request. Lauren then remembers the other girl in the room waking up and yelling at Nwachukwu to “get the f*** off of her.” (HuffPost reached out to this person for comment, but did not hear back.) At that point, he stopped. Lauren said that she then got up and ran out of the house and spent the rest of the night in another house on the property.

Lauren told Huffington Post that she never reported the assault out of fear that her allegations wouldn’t be believed. The statute of limitations in Texas (where she says the incident took place) ends on New Year’s Eve.

Eazy Nwachukwu Was Eliminated in Episode 8

Nwachukwu, 30, received a relatively rosy edit during his time on The Bachelorette. He was a fan favorite for his sense of humor and bright personality.

In episode eight of the show, Nwachukwu was invited on a one-on-one date with Tayshia Adams, but was eliminated after telling her that he was falling in love.

“You’ve been so good,” Adams told Nwachukwu before walking him out the door. “You’re a good, solid man. I feel like you deserve so much. Unfortunately, I can’t give you this rose because I’m not where you are.”

Lauren told Huffington Post that Nwachukwu’s portrayal on the show was exactly what she feared when she heard he was part of the cast. She worried it would provide him with a “springboard to take advantage of women.”

It’s Unlikely Eazy Nwachukwu Will Appear Again in The Bachelor Franchise

A week after Nwachukwu was eliminated from the show, he was inconspicuously absent from the show’s “Men Tell All” reunion. His absence wasn’t explained by ABC, and neither the network nor Nwachukwu have said anything about the allegations.

While Nwachukwu’s positive portrayal on the show would typically result in an invite to Bachelor in Paradise, that’d be a surprising move for ABC given Lauren’s allegations — especially now that the frightening details have been brought to light.

Nwachukwu’s time as a member of the Bachelor franchise likely ended with his departure in episode eight.

