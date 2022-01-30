Wells Adams Pokes Fun at Bachelor Nation Wedding Gifts

Wells Adams is still waiting to tie the knot with Sarah Hyland, but he’s already speculating about the wedding gifts they’ll receive once they finally do make things official.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender opened up in a new interview to talk about his long-overdue wedding to the “Modern Family” star. “We had to postpone two years in a row because of this pandemic. So I think we’re hoping [this year it’s] going to happen,” Adams told Us Weekly.

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite also revealed that the wedding is just a formality at this point – and a way to score some high-end items from the wealthy friends on their guest list.

Wells Adams Joked That the Bride’s Co-Stars Will Pick Up the Expensive Gifts on the Wedding Registry While the Bachelor Alums Will Go Lower End

In the interview, Adams noted that it already “feels” as though he’s married to Hyland, given the fact that they already bought a house and share two dogs together. But he also pointed out that a wedding is a great way to get presents from their former ABC co-stars. While the lovebirds share a history on the same network, their guest lists couldn’t be more different, and there’s a big difference in the paychecks between the reality stars and Emmy-winning sitcom stars they’ve worked with.

“At this point, we just want to have the big celebration for all of our rich friends to give us amazing gifts because I need a Le Creuset, I need a stand mixer for all the things I’m going to cook, and we don’t have that yet,” Adams cracked. “So the heads of ABC and Disney, we need you to get in that registry soon!”

Fellow Bachelor alum Ben Higgins, who was also part of the interview, agreed that he’s probably “going from the Target” registry while the “Modern Family” cast members Hyland once worked with can buy the couple “a new car.” Adams then said that his fiancee’s wealthy TV parents, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen, “are the people that are really gonna give the good gifts.”

“I’m not sure if Ben’s hooking it up with was some amazing stand mixer,” he added of Higgins.

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Have Vowed to Get Married in 2022

Adams and Hyland got engaged in 2019 and had planned to wed in August 2020, but COVID-19 forced them to postpone their plans—multiple times. In a 2021 interview with People, Adams revealed he and Hyland decided to “hit reset” on their nuptials.

“We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn’t happen,” the Bachelor Nation bartender said. “We were supposed to get married this year, that didn’t happen. So now we are hoping next year…. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

He explained that the couple’s redo would include taking a vacation to the beach where they got engaged, hosting a second engagement party, and replanning their pre-wedding festivities.

Adams previously told the “ClickBait with Bachelor Nation” podcast that if the pandemic continues to delay their wedding plans, he and his bride will head to the courthouse to get hitched. “I’m really pushing for Vegas—powder blue suits, Elvis officiant,” he teased.

The couple kicked off the New Year with a cheeky Instagram post that proclaimed. “2022: The one where they finally get married.”

