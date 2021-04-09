The Cheese Chopper on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Tate Koenig took their company and product, The Cheese Chopper, to the investors on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneur from Aurora, Oregon, “tries to get the ‘cheddar’ as he shares an easy way to cut the cheese with his all-in-one product.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch his company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

Here’s what you should know about The Cheese Chopper on Shark Tank:

1. The Cheese Chopper is an ‘All-In-One’ Cheese Machine

According to The Cheese Chopper website, the machine is an all-in-one device for cheeses.

“The revolutionary new way to slice, shred, and store your cheese with ease,” the product description reads.

The Cheese Chopper comes with three handles, one is a wire slicer, one is a blade, and one is a cheese grater. The Cheese Chopper not only slices cheese, but it’s also easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

2. Koenig Created The Cheese Chopper to Solve a Personal Problem

According to The Canby Current, Koenig created The Cheese Chopper because he was enjoying blocks of cheese, but he was annoyed with all the dirty knives and the cheeses going back before the block was finished.

“We went looking online because we said, ‘There’s got to be something out there. There’s got to be a better way to cut cheese,'” Koenig told the outlet. “But we searched and searched, and there was nothing available. There was nothing out there on the market.”

The company went through dozens of prototypes before deciding on the final product.

3. The Cheese Chopper Also Stores Cheese

The Cheese Chopper not only slices or grates cheeses, but it also offers storage so that the ends of the blocks of cheese never go bad and there’s no need to find a different way to store the cheese.

The Cheese Chopper is air-tight, easily disassembled and dishwasher-friendly, according to the Kickstarter campaign.

“No longer are you condemned to purchasing the commerically processed, pre-sliced or grated cheese, coated with harmful chemicals anti-clumping agents,” the product’s Kickstarter campaign reads. “The Cheese Chopper allows you to save money without sacrificing convenience or quality.”

4. The Cheese Chopper Was Funded in Part by a Kickstarter Campaign

In April 2020, Koenig launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for The Cheese Chopper.

The campaign was started with a goal of raising $15,000, and the company exceeded that goal. Overall, they raised $100,436 from a total of 2,249 backers with the hopes of delivering the product by July 2020.

The most recent update, however, was posted on April 1, 2021 and said that the Cheese Choppers would be going out the door after a quality check.

5. Koenig Filmed His Shark Tank Episode in 2020

According to The Canby Current, Koenig filmed the Shark Tank episode in 2020. When he got to the hotel before his pitch, he had to quarantine due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“They said, ‘No hard feelings, but we’ve got cameras. If you step in the hallway, we just hand you a plane ticket home,'” Koenig told the outlet. “And I’m a pretty active person. I struggle to sit still at all, let alone in a hotel room for nine days. Then, from there, they take you down and throw you right into the Tank. It was very unique to say the least.”

Koenig is currently working on new inventions including a by-the-slice pizza storage system.

READ NEXT: DynoSafe on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know