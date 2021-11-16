Kristin Cavallari Reveals She’s Spending the Holidays With Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler more than 18 months ago, but they will still be a family init this holiday season. For 2021, the exes plan to spend the holidays together with their kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

According to People, Cavallari and Cutler’s custody agreement previously stated that they would split the holidays with their children by alternating who has the kids on Thanksgiving and then splitting the Christmas holiday.

Here’s why they decided to change that plan up:

Cavallari & Cutler Are Putting Their Kids First Amid Their Split

Cavallari and Cutler have both been the subject of dating rumors in recent months, but they will not be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with any significant others.

Cavallari told Us Weekly that “it’s just about putting the kids first.”

“The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them,” the former “The Hills” star told the outlet. “That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

While she didn’t dish specifically about Thanksgiving, fans know the “True Roots” cookbook author has some great recipes. For Christmas, she already has a menu planned—and an Elf on the Shelf-style tradition.

“We have the elves come,” she said. “The elves come a week before Christmas and if you’re good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you’re bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun.”

Not only did they spend Halloween together months after their breakup, but Us noted that last year Cavallari and Cutler also spent Thanksgiving together as a family with their kids, despite the fact that they were in the middle of their complicated divorce. As of late May 2021, the divorce still wasn’t finalized due to issues over finances, according to E! News.

Cavallari & Cutler Are Not Getting Back Together

While they are breaking bread together after their breakup, don’t expect to see Cavallari and Cutler get back together. Their cordial relationship is due to the fact that they share three kids.

Cavallari recently told Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast that she probably wouldn’t ever talk to Cutler if they didn’t have kids together. Still, she questioned her decision to divorce her NFL ex after nearly 10 years with him. The duo even tried dating after their split.

“There’s been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, “Is this the right decision?” Cavallari admitted. “Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But we did! But then I was like … It’s not there for me anymore.”

She explained that the relationship simply became ‘toxic.”

“Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision,’” she added. “I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so I knew what one was.”

