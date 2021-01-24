Madison LeCroy Posts Pic With Jay Cutler

Madison LeCroy responded to the Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari photo drama with a photo of her own.

After the exes simultaneously posted a viral photo with a caption that said, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” many fans thought the message was directed at the Southern Charm star, who has been rumored to be dating the former NFL player.

Madison responded to the buzz that Jay and Kristin’s new pic was about her in a comment on Jay’s Instagram post. When Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard said she was “so confused” by the pic, Madison replied with, “Call me sis and I’ll tell you….can’t wait to clear this up.”

Now, Madison is clearing it up for her followers, too.

Madison Shared a Photo of Her With Jay as Well as a Personal Text Thread

On her Instagram story, Madison shared a lengthy private text thread that she allegedly had with Jay in which he revealed he made plans to fly out to see her without telling her.

In another text thread shared with her 341,000 followers, Madison wrote that she nothing but respect for Jay and his family after he called her out for not respecting his privacy.

In a caption to the screenshot, Madison revealed that she kept her mouth shut until she got called a liar.

Madison also shared a photo of her posing with Jay. In a selfie taken by Madison, the two appeared to both be wearing camo as they smiled for the chummy photo in a nighttime setting.

“Too bad it didn’t work out,” she captioned the pic.

Madison Also Posted A Photo On Her Own Page to Reveal She Is ‘Unbothered’ By the Drama

Madison shared a bikini photo to her Instagram page following the Jay drama.

While she captioned the pic “Unbothered,” social media followers begged to differ.

“Clearly you’re bothered if you’re being petty and sharing all the texts and sharing photos…you got used. He doesn’t want you. Why be a child?” one Instagram commenter wrote.

” Wait those receipts are just sad. You’re so bothered, you are bothered on top of bothered. Both Jay and the powerhouse that is Kristin called you out and now you are trying hard for the relevance yet you just look so bad. Take the loss like a woman.”

But other commenters defended Madison.

“Like an accountant with the receipts. Don’t come for Madison,” one fan wrote.

“Kristin is so jealous,” another added. “So glad you called Jay out!”

Madison previously teased that she had a relationship with Jay after Kristin Cavallari was seen on top of her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s shoulders in a dance party video in December.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Madison if she saw her ex-boyfriend’s Instagram dance party “adventures” with Kristin, to which Madison teased, “I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not.”

She also told the WWHL host that she wasn’t “kissing and telling” after he asked her if her “adventures “were of the Jay Cutler kind.

An anonymous source told Us Weekly that the Southern Charm beauty and Jay were “having fun getting to know each other.”

Now it’s confirmed that it didn’t work out.