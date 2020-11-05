Broccoli on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 11/4/2020

The Broccoli character took The Masked Singer stage for a second time this season to perform on November 4. The episode also featured a number of new clues and guesses hinting toward the Broccoli’s celebrity identity.

Read on for what we know about the Broccoli so far, and who we think might be singing behind the mask:

‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Before the Broccoli’s debut performance last week, their video clue package offered some note-worthy hints about who they are. Those clues included: a carwash, a swing, peppers, iceberg lettuce, a baby, and the White House.

The Broccoli said he’s gotten to work with “the biggest artists” throughout his career. While this made us think of recording artists, it’s very possible that the star is an actor who has appeared on a number of shows and in film with other A-listers. FOX has teased that the contestants this season “appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films.” If Broccoli is an actor, might he also be one of the contestants with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

The Broccoli has teased, “I’m a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.”

Broccoli on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

After the Broccoli sang “House Is Rockin'” by Stevie Ray Vaughn for their debut performance, the judges guessed that it might be Bill Murray, Howie Mandel, or Steve Guttenberg.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

