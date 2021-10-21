‘The Masked Singer’ Live Spoilers: Who Got Eliminated? 10/20/2021

“The Masked Singer” season 6 is in full swing and episode 6 aired on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Five competitors from Group A took the stage to perform and, at the end of the night, one of the disguised celebrities was unmasked.

Previously this season singer Ruth Pointer was revealed to be the Cupcake, L.A. Laker Dwight Howard was unmasked as the Octopus, actress Vivica A. Fox turned out to be Mother Nature, the Pufferfish was revealed to be legendary songstress Toni Braxton, and the creepy giant baby was comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Who was unmasked on episode 6 of season 6? Keep reading for some juicy spoilers about who gets unmasked, along with some of the clues and the wild guesses from the judges. If you’d like to skip to who was unmasked tonight, feel free to scroll down to the bottom of this article.

“The Masked Singer” Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

The episode started with the Bull, the Skunk, Pepper, the Hamster and Jester getting ready to sing. And in a twist, a random character, Soft Serve, joined the competition. Jester was the wildcard. The theme of the competition was Time Travel Machine. Actor Leslie Jordan was the guest judge.

A mystery performer in a Soft Serve costume performed first and sang “This Little Light of Mine.” Jenny McCarthy guessed that Soft Serve was Machine Gun Kelly. Soft Serve was revealed to be Leslie Jordan when he was unmasked after the performance. Jordan then joined the judges as a guest panelist.

The Bull came out next and sang “To Make You Feel My Love.” Ken Jeong was convinced that the Bull is Taye Diggs. Jenny thought it was Little Nas X. Leslie guessed that the Bull is Cheyenne Jackson. The internet is pretty convinced that the Bull is either Zac Effron, Michael B. Jordan, Bernie Williams, or Kel Mitchell. The most popular choice, however, is Todrick Hall.

If one of them don’t just hit that button to say that they know for sure that it’s Todrick Hall, my goodness it’s so obvious #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ktcQPfNV3W — whateva (@capricornspam) October 21, 2021

Pepper sashayed out onto the stage to sing “No Tears Left To Cry.” Jenny guessed that the voice behind the spicy costume was Pink. Ken thought it was Taye Diggs’ ex-wife Idina Menzel, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed it was Ellie Goulding. The internet consensus is that Pepper is Natasha Bedingfield.

And the award goes to… 👀 Who do you think #PepperMask is? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/c7vZ5L0fnB — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 21, 2021

The Skunk sang “Square Biz.” Jenny thought the Skunk was Jennifer Hudson. Nicole guessed Cynthia Evrio. Robin Thicke threw out Faith Evans as his guess. Popular speculation on the internet is that the Skunk is Faith Evans.

The Hamster skillfully performed “Sabor A Mi.” He blew the audience and judges away with his performance. His time travel clue was a portable TV. Robin guessed that the Hamster was Martin Short or Sean Astin. Leslie thought it was Marc Anthony, ARod, or Puff Daddy. Nicole guessed that it was Gabriel Iglesias. The popular internet consensus was that it is Matthew Perry or Bill Murray.

Meanwhile, on Twitter:

Jester took the stage to sing “School’s Out.” As the wild card, the judges had to write down their guesses. Robin and Jenny believed Jester was Dee Snider. Leslie guessed it was Ricky Gervais, while Ken, keeping with his tradition of crazy random guesses, said Roger Daltrey.

Who Got Eliminated

In a shocking turn of events, despite the excellent performance, the Hamster was eliminated. The judges’ first impression votes had Robin guessing Cheech Marin was the Hamster’s true identity. Jenny said Andy Richter or Jason Alexander but then changed her mind and said Rob Schneider. Nicole originally said Jason Alexander and changed it to Gabriel Iglesias. Leslie also said it was Gabriel Iglesias. Ken said Bill Murry and then changed his vote to Will Ferrell.

When the Hamster was unmasked, it turned out to be Rob Schneider!