Seahorse on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/14/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 5 remaining contestants from “Group B” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 14 for the Group B Playoffs round of the competition. One of those contestants is the Seahorse.

So, what do we know about the Seahorse so far, and who do we think might be performing from behind the mask? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF EPISODE 4 SPOILERS BELOW.

‘The Masked Singer’ Seahorse Clues So Far

The Seahorse’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased, “Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide.”

FOX’s description of the season says that that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which of those notable accomplishments belongs to the person behind the Seahorse mask?

The Seahorse’s first animated clue package had a number of visual hints on display, including a cowboy hat, a bubble, a hollowed-out tree, a hog with warts, dolphins, two dogs, a white dove, teacups, and a rainbow stuffed frog. She revealed, “All my life I’ve felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to release the fire burnin’ inside.”

Top Guesses for Seahorse on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Seahorse sang “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna for her first performance of the season, and the judges felt confident that the celebrity behind the mask is a recording artist. They guessed Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, or Bebe Rexha.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

