Seahorse on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/18/2020

The final 4 contestants of Group B in The Masked Singer compete for a place in the Super 6 on November 18. One of those contestants is the Seahorse.

At the end of the night, after all the contestants perform and offer new clues about their celebrity identity, two characters will be unmasked. Here’s what we know about the Seahorse so far, and who might be singing behind the mask:

BEWARE OF EPISODE 8 SPOILERS BELOW.

Seahorse on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

The Seahorse’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased, “Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide.”

The Seahorse’s past animated clue packages had a number of visual hints, including a cowboy hat, a bubble, a hollowed-out tree, a hog with warts, dolphins, two dogs, a white dove, teacups, a rainbow stuffed frog, a dolphin-drawn buggy, Daisy Dukes, a clown wig, a “FAIL” branding, a broken heart, 5 winged clocks, and a “Place Your Bets” sign.

The Seahorse has revealed: “All my life I’ve felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to release the fire burnin’ inside.”

She also said, “I’ve experienced unimaginable loss and pain,” adding, “No matter how dark the seas get, we just have to keep swimming.”

“A Thousand Years” was a key phrase in one of her packages, which is the title of a Christina Perrie song.

The Seahorse’s childhood clue in episode 4 was a blue balloon with colorful feathers inside of it. Teasing the judges and host Nick Cannon, she said, “Light as a feather, heavy on clues, this should help you not confuse.”

At the start of her episode 8 clue package, Seahorse said, “I love baring my soul on the stage and feeling every performance, and no one knows my true soul better than my spiritual advisor.”

Her “spiritual advisor” continued the rest of the package set in a church environment, his identity concealed. He said no one deserves this more than the Seahorse.

Some major clues were a guitar, box of tissues, a campfire, Nashville chicken and pickles, Christmas wreath, church, two baby dolls (one boy and one girl), and a Candlestick.

Seahorse’s “Mask From the Past” was the Astronaut (aka Hunter Hayes), which means the celebrity has some tie to Hayes. The clue the Astronaut presented was a foam finger that read “Seahorse Was Never In a Girl Group!” Seahorse revealed that she has always been solo as an artist.

‘The Masked Singer’ Seahorse Guesses

In the past, the panelists have guessed the Seahorse might be Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha, Camilla Cabello, or Jessica Simpson.

After the Seahorse sang a spot-on performance of Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” Jenny McCarthy guessed Ke$ha, who was born with a tail but had it removed (she noted that the Seahorse costume does not have a tail).

Guest judge Cheryl Hines guessed Kelly Pickler, who is a Christian from Nashville.

Ken Jeong guessed Sia, who adopted two teenage sons. Nicole Scherzinger said that was a good guess, especially since Sia always covers her face when she performs.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

