‘The Voice’ 2021: How to Vote in the First Live Show of the Season

Tonight, NBC’s “The Voice” goes live as the top 17 contestants perform for America’s vote during the playoffs.

On Monday’s show, apart from the live performances, the winner of last month’s four-way knockout will be revealed, and fans can vote to see their favorite contestants enter the next round of the reality TV singing competition.

When does voting open?

According to “Gold Derby,” voting opens during tonight’s show and continues through 7 a.m. EST Tuesday.

When will the results be revealed?

On Tuesday night, “The Voice” host Carson Daly will reveal which contestants received the most votes from each team, and they will automatically move on to the next stage of the competition. Then, the celebrity coaches — John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas — will each choose one more contestant they want to see move on. Some of the remaining artists will have a chance to compete Tuesday for the Instant Save vote.

Read on to learn more about how to vote for your favorite contestant during tonight’s live show:

When Voting Starts & How to Vote Tonight

Which Contestants Can Fans Vote For?

All four celebrity coaches selected the performers they wished to see go into the live shows. So, who do fans want to see past the first live show of the season?

Here are the contestants performing for their vote:

Team Kelly Clarkson

Zae Romeo

Corey Ward

Kenzie Wheeler

Gihanna Zoe

Team John Legend

Zania Alake

Ryleigh Modig

Pia Renee

Victor Solomon

Team Nick Jonas

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Rachel Mac

Andrew Marshall

Dana Monique

Team Blake Shelton

Cam Anthony

Anna Grace

Pete Mroz

Jordan Matthew Young

Who Will Win the Four-Way Knockout Tonight?

Tonight, one of four contestants will be declared the winner of the Four-Way Knockouts.

Those four contestants were saved from elimination by each celebrity coach following the Knockout Rounds. They performed against one another on April 26 in hopes of winning America’s vote. Tonight, the winner of the four-way will be revealed.

Contestants who performed and competed in the four-way knockout were Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.

NBC’s “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

