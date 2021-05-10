‘The Voice’ 2021: How to Vote in the First Live Show of the Season

Tonight, NBC’s “The Voice” goes live as the top 17 contestants perform for America’s vote during the playoffs.
On Monday’s show, apart from the live performances, the winner of last month’s four-way knockout will be revealed, and fans can vote to see their favorite contestants enter the next round of the reality TV singing competition.
When does voting open?
According to “Gold Derby,” voting opens during tonight’s show and continues through 7 a.m. EST Tuesday.
When will the results be revealed?
On Tuesday night, “The Voice” host Carson Daly will reveal which contestants received the most votes from each team, and they will automatically move on to the next stage of the competition. Then, the celebrity coaches — John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas — will each choose one more contestant they want to see move on. Some of the remaining artists will have a chance to compete Tuesday for the Instant Save vote.
Read on to learn more about how to vote for your favorite contestant during tonight’s live show:
When Voting Starts & How to Vote Tonight
Tonight, fans can vote for their favorite contestants online or through NBC’s “The Voice” app.
To vote through the official website, sign in, or create an NBC account. With the official “Voice” app, fans can do more than just vote and save contestants during the live shows. They can also watch performance videos, learn more about each contestant, and even build their own fantasy team. Fans won’t be able to save contestants until Tuesday night’s results show.
The live shows are scheduled on “The Voice,” for the next three weeks, continuing through May 25. The season finale will air sometime in early June.
Which Contestants Can Fans Vote For?
All four celebrity coaches selected the performers they wished to see go into the live shows. So, who do fans want to see past the first live show of the season?
Here are the contestants performing for their vote:
Team Kelly Clarkson
- Zae Romeo
- Corey Ward
- Kenzie Wheeler
- Gihanna Zoe
Team John Legend
- Zania Alake
- Ryleigh Modig
- Pia Renee
- Victor Solomon
Team Nick Jonas
- Jose Figueroa Jr.
- Rachel Mac
- Andrew Marshall
- Dana Monique
Team Blake Shelton
- Cam Anthony
- Anna Grace
- Pete Mroz
- Jordan Matthew Young
Who Will Win the Four-Way Knockout Tonight?
Tonight, one of four contestants will be declared the winner of the Four-Way Knockouts.
Those four contestants were saved from elimination by each celebrity coach following the Knockout Rounds. They performed against one another on April 26 in hopes of winning America’s vote. Tonight, the winner of the four-way will be revealed.
Contestants who performed and competed in the four-way knockout were Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.
NBC’s “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.
