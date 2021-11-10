‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners: Top 13 Contestants & Live Results

The Tuesday, November 9, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 13 finalists heading into next week’s live shows. Viewers voted to save eight contestants, two from each team, and each of the coaches also chose to save one contestant from their team. The winner of the comeback twist was also revealed and competed alongside four artists in the Instant Save.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 9 episode of “The Voice.”

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ Top 13 Reveal Live Recap

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

The show started with Carson Daly introducing coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. He then announced that the top two artists from each team would be advancing and the coaches would then choose one more to continue and they would compete in the Wildcard Instant Save.

Team Kelly was up first, and Daly announced that the artists who were safe because of the vote were Girl Named Tom and Jeremy Rosado. The remaining artists on her team were Katie Rae, Gymani and Hailey Mia. Kelly chose to save Gymani.

Team Legend was the second to take the stage. The artists who earned the most votes and were safe were announced to be Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti. Then, John chose to save Shadale. The remaining artists on his team were Samuel Harness and David Vogel.

Team Ariana then took the stage. America saved Jim and Sasha Allen as well as Holly Forbes. That meant the remaining artists on Team Ari were Bella DeNapoli, Raquel Trinidad, and Ryleigh Plank. Ari was completely breaking down when trying to talk to them and choose who she would save. Ultimately, she chose to save Ryleigh to save.

Team Blake was the last to take the stage. The artists with the most votes were revealed to be Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham. Blake ultimately chose to save Lana Scott.

The Wildcard Instant Save contestants were the highest remaining vote-earner on each team. For Team Kelly, that was Hailey Mia, meaning Katie Rae was eliminated. For Team Legend, that was Samuel Harness, meaning David Vogel was eliminated.

For Team Ariana, the artist with the most votes was Bella DeNapoli, meaning that Raquel Trinidad was eliminated. For Team Blake, Peedy was revealed to be the Wildcard contestant, meaning LiBianca was eliminated.

Vaughn Mugol from Team Ariana was selected as the Comeback artist, meaning that Team Ariana would have one extra member.

First up for the Wildcard performances was Samuel Harness, who sang “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi. Then, Team Ari’s Bella DeNapoli sang “Ain’t No Other Man.”

‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Was Eliminated & Who Made It Through?

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

The following are the team breakdowns about who made it through.

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Shadale

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

Here’s who was eliminated:

Team Kelly

Katie Rae

Team Legend

David Vogel

Team Ariana

Raquel Trinidad

Team Blake

LiBianca

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Champion Duets With Coach on Stage In Surprise Appearance