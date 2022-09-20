Adam Levine Admits ‘Mistake’ Amid Affair Allegations

Adam Levine, Maroon 5 frontman and former “The Voice” coach, broke his silence about allegations against him on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Levine was the subject of affair allegations brought forth by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The influencer took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, 2020 to share that she and Levine had an affair. She did not give exact dates, though she claims that the singer was married at the time. The most recent contact between the two, according to Stroh, was in June 2022.

“Embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she posted on TikTok alongside her video, which appears to show Instagram DM’s from the Maroon 5 frontman telling her she’s “hot.”

Stroh said in the video that she and Levine slept together and that she was “having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model” for “about a year.”

Now, Levine has responded to the accusations.

Levine Admitted Wrongdoing But Denied the Affair

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Levine denied the affair but not the direct messages.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote in the story. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

People Took to Levine’s Most Recent Instagram Post to Slam Him

People who were disappointed in Levine took to his Instagram to comment on his most recent post about the allegations.

“You’re better off admitting your ego needed more stroking than for this girl to pull out more receipts and back you in the corner …” one person commented.

Another person commented, “Dude … stop with the Shaggy bs … It WAS you!”

Many other people commented on the post with clown emojis.

“Dirty grimy gross… I hope wifey supermodel leaves you,” one person wrote. “You don’t deserve that family.”

Another comment reads, “Let’s get real, you regret it because you got caught! Your EGO is the problem. But really, wanting to name your baby that you created with “The most important thing in your life,” after an IG model. Please!”

Levine has been married to his wife, Behati Prinsloo, since July 2014, and the couple is currently expecting their third child together.

Prinsloo has yet to comment publicly on the situation.

Stroh claimed that she originally wanted to “handle this privately,” but a friend with whom she shared screenshots allegedly said she was going to sell them, so she felt as though she needed to come forward.

