Adam Levine Sends a Message to His Mom After His Face Tattoo Goes Viral

Adam Levine shocked the world when he was spotted on his wife’s Instagram Stories with a new face tattoo. “The Voice” coach is covered in ink, but this was the first time that he sported something on his face.

The Maroon 5 frontman stepped out with a black rose on the side of his face, the petals landing on his temple. Levine’s new ink appeared to be a nod to his new tequila brand, Calirosa. Levine and Behati Prinsloo, the co-founder, hosted a launch party for the new alcohol on Thursday, November 18, 2021, according to People magazine. The celebrity-packed soiree was held at Los Angeles hotspot Ysabel.

Both Levine and Prinsloo have been promoting Calirosa on their respective social media pages for several weeks. They are both ecstatic to be joining the celebrity alcohol club, which includes big names like Ryan Reynolds and George Clooney.

It makes sense that Levine would want to mark this new endeavor in a big way — and apparently a face tattoo was the way to go. But while Levine may have convinced a lot of people that his new ink was the real deal — it was actually just temporary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Levine Freaked Out His Mom With His New Face Tattoo

Just as fans were debating whether or not to accept that Levine had changed his face forever, he took to his Instagram Stories to come clean.

“Got some messages from my mother — I do not have a tattoo on my face,” Levine said, showing his ink-free face on camera. “‘Cuz those that really know me know that I am too vain. I’m too f****** vain to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this but no, the face has gotta stay the same,” he added.

Of course, with a huge brand launch, celebs have to go big or go home, right? Well, Levine certainly got the job done — and got people talking about his tequila. Calirosa tequila is “the highest rated Rosa tequila in the world,” according to the brand’s Instagram page. It’s made from “100% blue agave” and is “fully aged in California red-wine barrels.”

Levine Got a New Tattoo in March & Another in October

While his face tattoo wasn’t the real deal, Levine is still finding exposed skin on his body to cover in ink. In fact, he got a massive tattoo on his leg back in March 2021. The impressive artwork saw him in the chair for three days!

According to People magazine, Levine documented his experience on his Instagram Stories at the time. “Today was ouch but worth it,” he captioned one photo. “Most painful way to get a tan,” he wrote over another.

Levine’s leg tattoo was completed by Nathan Kostechko, who did more ink-work on Levine in the fall. The artist took to Instagram on October 5, 2021, to share a photo of Levine’s new neck tattoo. The butterfly atop a spiderweb site right on top of Levine’s Adams apple. Ouch!

“[Adam] really went for it on this one,” Kostechko captioned a pic of the Maroon 5 singer.

Based on his Instagram, Kostechko has a penchant for drawing skulls. One thing is for certain, though: Levine won’t be getting one on his face.

