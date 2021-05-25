Will Adam Levine return to The Voice as a Coach?

Adam Levine left NBC’s “The Voice” after season 16 of the show, and he returned to the stage for the first time during the season 20 finale. Levine has since confirmed that he has no plans to return to the show as a coach.

Levine was a coach until 2018 when Gwen Stefani stepped in to take over his chair. Since then, that chair has been filled by Stefani twice, Nick Jonas twice, and it will be filled by superstar Ariana Grande in the fall of 2021.

Though Levine and Shelton are still friends and often joke with one another, it’s unlikely he’ll return to the show.

Levine Has Said He Will Not Return

In an Instagram Q&A with his fans in the fall of 2020, Levine was asked about returning to “The Voice.”

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one of his followers asked.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

It’s likely, then, based on that reply, that Levine will not be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors surrounding executives wanting him to come back to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

Levine does miss “The Voice,” however.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

He said that he would love to return to the show at some point in the future, even though he absolutely loved doing “little more than sitting around the house” more than he loved getting a paycheck from The Voice, which was reportedly around $30 million.

There Are Rumors Levine Left ‘The Voice’ in Bad Faith

Sources have previously stated that Levine left the show on bad terms and is not likely to return no matter how badly fans may want him to. According to TV Line, Adam Levine had no desire to be present at the taping of the season 16 finale because he had no artists left on the show due to rules at the time.

However, as noted by Good Housekeeping, the aforementioned rumors were not confirmed by NBC, so “take it with a grain of salt.”

The speculation about Levine’s possible eventual return to a coaching chair will likely never end, as he was a part of the show for such a long time.

On May 15, 2020, Levine appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise a fan who is a nurse working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel saw that the fan, Samantha Brown, was a huge Maroon 5 fan, so he had the singer, Adam Levine, stop by to say hi.

“You’re amazing, by the way, we love you,” Levine told her, and she said she missed seeing him on “The Voice.” That led to Levine mentioning that he missed his old friend and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

“As much as I really don’t like to admit it, I miss him very much,” he said.

The rumors also came from the Super Bowl commercial that Levine starred in alongside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

