Does Alicia Keys Have a Husband or Boyfriend? Is She Married?

Alicia Keys is one of the biggest names in pop music, but what do we know about her love life?

Since 2010, Keys has been married to husband Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Dean. The 42-year-old hails from the Bronx and works as a musician, record producer, DJ, rapper, and entrepreneur.

While the couple is going strong today, they got off to somewhat of a rocky start. Speaking to Marie Claire in 2015, Keys shared, “Honestly, I didn’t really like him that much. I thought he was too ostentatious.”

She continued, “Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket. Everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, ‘He is so annoying.'”

Clearly, Keys’ opinion of the musician has evolved over time. In 2013, the singer told Wendy Williams, “I think what happened was, he really got me when I saw how far his mind went,” she said. “He’s really, really intelligent and knows so many interesting things… he knew all this stuff I had no idea about. I think that he loves to live life and he really showed me how to live life in a beautiful way.”

Beatz proposed in 2009 and the couple wed in Corsica in a stunning wedding in July 2010.

Keys tells US Magazine, “I think we’ve taught each other a lot… He’s taught me to live more fully, and I think I’ve taught him to live more deeply.”

In 2014, Beatz went back to school after being accepted to Harvard Business School’s nine-week Owner/President Management Extension Program. He made on the announcement on his social media channel, writing, “This might be one of the happiest days of my life… From BX to Harvard.”

The program, according to Billboard, “focuses on navigating the global economy, maximizing financial resources, aligning strategies and sales and other business skills.”

Beatz’ Career

Beatz’ career took off at age 18, after working with East Coast rapper DMX and his family’s label, Ruff Ryders Entertainment.

Over the years, according to Harpers Bazaar, the music producer has worked on hit songs like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”, “Party Up (Up in Here)”, and “Get It on the Floor.” Other notable works include “Touch It”, “Ultralight Beam”, “Hotel”, “I’m a Hustla”, and “Swing Ya Rag.”

He also worked on Whitney Houston’s “Million Dollar Bill” and four songs on Beyonce’s “B’Day Album.”

The artist released his own album in 2007 which includes his solo debut, One Band Man. The song features recognizable names like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Jadakiss.

Keys and Beatz’ welcomed their first child, Egypt Daoud Dean, into the world on October 14, 2010, and their second child, Genesis Ali Dean, in December 2014.

Prior to his marriage to Keys, Beatz was married to singer Mashonda Tifrere. As Harpers Bazaar points out, Keys and Tifrere have developed a friendship, and Keys even wrote the foreword for Mashonda’s book Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.”

