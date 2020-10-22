What Blake Shelton Just Said About Awards Shows Today

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani won an award at the 2020 Country Music Television award ceremony, and Shelton got real in his acceptance speech.

Shelton has a reputation for telling it like it is both in person and on the set of The Voice, so it should be no surprise that he was candid in his acceptance speech for the award.

During the October 21 CMT award show, Shelton and Stefani won the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for “Nobody But You.” Shelton was especially grateful for the award for more than one reason, though.

The first reason was that he didn’t think he had a chance to win, and the second was because he believes fan-voted award shows like the CMT Awards are the only ones that actually matter.

Shelton Believes Award Shows are Losing Credibility

In his acceptance speech for the Collaborative Video of the Year, Shelton said that he was excited because fan-voted awards are the kind of awards he believes matter the most.

“I really do believe that these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years,” Shelton said. “And, fan-voted awards, to me, are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes. Because you guys are the ones who buy the records, you come to the shows, and you vote on all these things.”

“We love y’all so much,” he concluded.

Shelton Didn’t Think They Would Win the Award

Shelton and Stefani were put up against the videos for “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “10,000 Hours” by Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, “Cool Again” by Kane Brown featuring Nelly, “One Thing Right” by Marshmello and Kane Brown, and “Beer Can’t Fix” by Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi.

Shelton specifically didn’t think the couple would be able to win against Justin Bieber.

“This means the world to us more than you probably imagine,” Shelton said during the speech. “This is a crazy pairing, but it’s working!”

The country music star also took to Twitter to thank all the fans that voted for the award, toasting to the voters and CMT.

“It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani!” Shelton tweeted after the win was announced. “CONGRATS on your first @CMT award!! And thank to Y’ALL for voting!! #NobodyButYou.”

Stefani retweeted Shelton’s post, writing “i love u so much – i’ve learned so much from you – thank u for sharing country music w me!!”

The couple’s The Voice co-star John Legend reached out on Twitter to tell them congratulations.

The award marked Gwen Stefani’s first-ever CMT award and Shelton’s ninth-ever CMT award. He most recently won for video of the year and male video of the year in 2018 for “I’ll Name the Dogs.” When it comes to video collaboration of the year, Shelton last won in 2010 for his video “Hillbilly Bone” alongside Trace Adkins.

READ NEXT: Why Blake Shelton & First Wife Kaynette Williams Got Divorced