Blake Shelton Puts Country Singer on Blast

Apparently, Blake Shelton is very protective of his hair. Well, the hairdo he once wore, at least.

In the words of Taste of Country, a “mullet war” is taking place between Shelton and singer Morgan Wallen.

When Blake was asked what he thinks of the singer’s hair, he responded, “It’s pretty weak.”

The outlet quoted him as joking, “His mullet is kind of like a bob haircut. I wanna see it get down to about the middle of his back, like me and you know, Tracy Lawrence.” He continued, “Toby Keith even had some kind of a weird mullet back then. I wanna see some length on that thing,” the elder singer continues. See the full clip of him talking about Wallen’s mullet below.”

And who is Morgan Wallen, to begin with?

Morgan Wallen – Wasted On You (The Dangerous Sessions)Listen to ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ now: https://MorganWallen.lnk.to/DangerousYD Stay connected for exclusive updates: ▸Mailing List: https://bit.ly/2FRP7LK ▸Text: 865-351-6290 ▸Website: https://morganwallen.com/ ▸ Shop Merch: https://morganwallen.lnk.to/shop Follow Morgan: ▸Instagram: https://instagram.com/morganwallen/ ▸Twitter: https://twitter.com/morganwallen/ ▸TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJHVheG5/ ▸Facebook: https://facebook.com/morgancwallen 2021-01-11T16:00:32Z

The 27-year-old hails from Tennessee and auditioned for The Voice in 2014 during Season 6 of the show.

He was initially part of Usher’s team but eventually transitioned to join forces with Adam Levine. He wasn’t eliminated until the playoffs.

These days, his career appears to be taking off. In May 2020, Wallen released “More Than My Hometown” as the hit single for his upcoming album. He followed it up with the release of “7 Summers”, and it broke records with the number of streams it accumulated on the first day.

His second album, Dangerous: The Double Album was released earlier this year.

Blake Shelton’s Life Today

And while Blake may be busy throwing shade at other singers for their mullets, we’re pretty sure he’s got a lot on his plate these days with an upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani.

One thing he’s got his sights on is losing weight before the big day. According to Today, Shelton recently said of weight loss for the wedding, “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

The 44-year-old popped the question to Stefani in the fall and has joked that since then, he’s packed on a couple of pounds.

“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above ‘cause I can’t even stand and look at myself in the mirror, so I’ve rearranged them or they’re kind of angled down, looking down at me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

As for where, precisely, they’re getting married, The Voice coach has actually built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly.

“It’s really a tribute to their love,” the source told the outlet. “They are going to get married in the chapel.”

Stefani, for one, appears to be extremely excited about the wedding, and recently told Jimmy Fallon she was absolutely shocked by their engagement. She said, “Wasn’t expecting it at the moment it happened at all. Didn’t have any idea. I was sort of like, ‘What’s happening with us?’”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face