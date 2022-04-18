WATCH: Blake Shelton Celebrates Easter in a Giant Pink Bunny Suit

“The Voice” coach and country star Blake Shelton put his typical great sense of humor on display for Easter Sunday when he dressed up in a giant pink bunny costume. Watch the video below.

‘You’re Welcome,’ Says Blake Shelton

In a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Easter Sunday, Shelton walks down a hallway festooned with rose-covered wallpaper in a giant pink bunny costume that looks like a grown-up version of Ralphie’s bunny outfit from “A Christmas Story.” His two dogs are there with him, proudly leading the way.

Shelton captioned the photo, “Happy Easter, everybody. You’re welcome.” At the very end of the video, you can hear people laughing super hard — one of them definitely sounds like his wife and fellow “Voice” coach, Gwen Stefani.

In the comment section on the post, Stefani wrote, “Thank u” with a smiley-face emoji and on her own Instagram post, Stefani wrote, “Hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey.”

In her Instagram story, Stefani also posted several photos of them together, plus a video of a fairy garden that her “poppie” made and pictures of her sons with poppie and the “real” Easter Bunny, not Shelton in a pink bunny suit. It looks like they spent Easter with Stefani’s family, as there are also pictures of her nieces Madeline and Stella and nephew Emmitt, who turned 15 on Easter.

Shelton’s Fans Are Dying

In the comments on the two posts, Shelton and Stefani’s fans and famous friends are cracking up.

“This is incredible,” wrote singer Lindsey Ell with a laugh-crying emoji.

Singer John Oates added clapping hands and a laugh-crying emoji, and Amy Astley posted a heart emoji and wrote, “Also wallpaper matches bunny look so well.”

“LMAO, Gwen, I can’t stop laughing,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Thank u to you both for putting smiles on my face! You two are magic together!!! Happy Easter!!!”

“Very sweet of him, wouldn’t expect any less,” wrote another fan, and a fourth fan wrote, “That’s a real man and true love,” though one fan quipped, “Did he lose a bet or was this all Blake?” and another cracked, “LOL!!!! This is terrifying.”

Another fan added, “THIS IS THE BEST THING I’VE SEEN TODAY,” and another commenter wrote, “I love that you do it to make your wife & kids laugh and now, your fans, get to do that too. Thank you, Blake. Happy Easter!”

A lot of fans are also very into the floral wallpaper, and one person suggested that Shelton and Stefani get their own reality show, writing, ‘You two need a reality show. LOL, how did you get him to put that on?”

A reality show about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? That actually sounds like something a lot of people would tune into to watch.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

