Did Blake Shelton Shade Ex Miranda Lambert on ‘The Voice?’

Blake Shelton is married to Gwen Stefani as of 2021, but before getting into a relationship with the singer, he was married to country star Miranda Lambert. After a comment about his past relationships during an episode of “The Voice,” some fans think he was throwing shade at his ex-wife.

On the November 1 episode of “The Voice,” Shelton talked to Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran about love after his contestant, Lana Scott, practiced singing Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Scott told her coach and mentor that she was “newly single” and that’s why she connected to the song so well. She added that “not all real stories have a happy ending.”

Shelton Says Some Of His Previous Relationships Didn’t Work ‘At All’

On the episode, Shelton agreed with Scott.

“I’ve had those relationships that seemed like they would work on paper, too,” Shelton shared. “And they end up not working at all.”

Fans were quick to realize that Shelton could be talking about his second wife, country music star Miranda Lambert. Shelton started seeing Lambert in 2006, and the couple got married in 2011. They divorced a few years later.

Then, Shelton met Stefani on the set of “The Voice,” and the couple hit it off right away.

Shelton Jokes His Current Marriage Is A Publicity Stunt

Shelton often jokes about his current relationship with Stefani. Recently, during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” he said that it’s just a publicity stunt for “The Voice.”

“Gwen and I, we agreed that if we’re going to pull off the ultimate publicity stunt, which is what this relationship is, then we wanted to follow through, man, and go ahead and get married,” he joked. “Because you know, the next season of ‘The Voice’ is coming up and we’re team players for NBC.”

Shelton also released the song he wrote for Gwen Stefani and performed at their wedding. The song is titled “We Can Reach the Stars.”

Shelton opened up about why he wanted to publicly share the song in a statement obtained by CMT.

“I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time,” he shared. “I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach The Stars,’ and I’m really honored to be with her. That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

Stefani shared on Instagram that the song by Shelton was the “most amazing beautiful gift i ever received.”

The song is about the timing of relationships and how Shelton feels that he and Stefani can truly achieve anything together; the song can be found on the deluxe version of Shelton’s upcoming album titled “Body Language.” The album can be preordered now and will be released on December 3, 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Champion Duets With Coach on Stage In Surprise Appearance