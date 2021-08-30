WATCH: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Perform ‘Don’t Speak’ Duet

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani belted out “Don’t Speak” last Thursday night, and the crowd went wild.

Stefani uploaded a video of the duet to Instagram, and it has almost 300,000 likes.

The “No Doubt” singer recently joked that she’s on a “honeymoon” tour with her new husband, and last Thursday exemplified that.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Got Married over the July 4 Weekend

Over the July 4 weekend, Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in Oklahoma.

Page Six obtained photos from the nuptials, which can be seen here.

Carson Daly officiated the wedding and spoke about the experience last onth with “Today”:

“It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives. The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

Daly had previously admitted to Today how close he has become with Shelton. “He’s become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you. We’re very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I’m a producer on the show, I’m involved in recruiting coaches. I’ve talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least. And so it’s just ironic that 10 years later, he’s the one that I’m definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I’m very grateful. Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I’ve yielded by being on the show.”

For their wedding, Shelton wrote a love song for Stefani, according to ET, with the help of songwriter and producer Craig Wiseman.

According to ET, Shelton said of Stefani and the songwriting experience: “I started trying to write a song because that’s kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do… Cause I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and she’s always on my case about it. … And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it. ‘Cause I didn’t want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said ‘Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I’m not joking around here.'”

Shelton Didn’t Know the Lyrics to One of His Wife’s Songs





Blake Shelton Fails To Recognize Gwen Stefani's Song 'Hollaback Girl' In a heated game of Throw Me A Line, Kelly and John Legend go head-to-head against fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas to guess the lyrics from popular songs. Embarrassingly, Blake fails to buzz in for "Hollaback Girl" by his wife Gwen Stefani, giving Kelly and John a path to victory. #KellyClarksonShow #BlakeShelton… 2021-08-16T16:00:08Z

On August 16, Shelton and the rest of “The Voice” coaches appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson” show, as seen above, where he played a game of “Throw Me a Line”, in which guests have to match a song to its lyrics.

“The Voice” coaches were given the lyrics: “A few times I’ve been around that track, so it’s not just gonna happen like that.”

Both Legend and Clarkson guessed “Hollaback Girl” immediately, beating Shelton to the punchline. Clarkson threw the win in Shelton’s face, stating, “It feels good!”

And Shelton replied, “Before I even had time!”