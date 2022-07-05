Fans Are Calling Blake Shelton a ‘Hero’ for What He Did on July 4th

Blake Shelton is not just a country singer. He is not just a coach on “The Voice,” nor is he simply a loving husband and stepfather. Blake Shelton has now graduated to the status of “hero,” according to social media fans who read the July 4th Facebook post of disabled war veteran, Jason Morgan.

Shelton would likely argue that Morgan is the true hero, considering he lost the use of his legs fighting for our country. But the fact that the award-winning superstar took time out of his holiday to go meet Morgan on his boat after he heard there was a disabled war veteran nearby makes Shelton a hero-by-proxy in many people’s eyes.

Here’s What Happened

Blake Shelton has the biggest kindest heart 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/DsiPJCK6Sb — Kate🇵🇭💓💋GXveBS🍑 (@forgwenandblake) July 5, 2022

This Fourth of July, Retired USAF Special Operations Commander was at Highpoint Marina in Pottsboro, Texas gassing up his boat. All of the sudden he was looking at “The Voice” coach, Blake Shelton, standing there dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, swim shorts and a cap with the word “Captain” on the front.

Morgan posted a picture of the two of them on his boat, with the caption, “Great hanging out with Blake Shelton on our boat. Happy Independence Day. We were at the same gas dock and someone told Blake that a disabled veteran was in one of the boats gassing up and he come over to meet me.”

According to Music Mayhem, Shelton had heard that there was a disabled veteran at Lake Texoma, where the country superstar was enjoying an Independence Day celebration. Shelton went out of his way to find and introduce himself to Morgan, which apparently made the retired Air Force Commander’s day. “I was very appreciative,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Morgan is now a published author and a motivational speaker, according to his website. He became disabled while he “was deployed to South America on a counter narcotics mission… in [a] remote area of Ecuador,” his website explains.

The harrowing experience that lost him the use of his legs occurred “during an altercation with drug traffickers, [when] his driver lost control of their SUV causing it to launch off the road into a steep ravine. As the vehicle rolled down the embankment, Jason was ejected into its path resulting in a severely crushed spine.”

Morgan was miraculously saved by a nearby missionary. He was in a coma for two months before he woke up with no memory of what had occurred. He was told by doctors that he was lucky to be alive, but that unfortunately, “as a result of his extensive injuries he was paralyzed from the waist down with no hope of ever walking again.”

Morgan spent over three years in the hospital undergoing numerous surgical procedures. After a long bout with depression, he found a new lease on life and decided to share his story with others, as a motivational speaker, and in his book, “A Dog Called Hope.”

Fans Are Super Impressed with Both Morgan and Shelton

A Twitter user re-posted the Facebook photos with the caption, “Blake Shelton has the biggest kindest heart.”

“There are two great men right there,” one fan responded. Another simply wrote, “Heroes !”

The response was equally enthusiastic on Facebook, where one user responded, “Way cool! Two studs in the same boat!” Another fan posted, “The coolest part was that he was so down to earth and took time to take a picture with you. Much respect to him! Oh and Blake and Gwens matching Hawaiian shirts took it up to the next level!”

Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, will be returning as coaches on season 22 of “The Voice,” September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

