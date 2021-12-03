Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Is The ‘Second-Worse’ ‘Voice’ Coach Ever

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” since the very beginning of the show, over 20 seasons ago. With that kind of tenure, Shelton has seen every type of coach on the show.

Now, he’s sharing exactly who he thinks the worst coaches of all time have been. Of course, Shelton loves joking around about how every coach is worse than he is on the show.

Currently, Shelton is a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Shelton Originally Said Clarkson Was The Worst Coach





During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Shelton opened up about who he thinks is the absolute worst coach on “The Voice” of all time while talking about the current season.

“Weirdly, I think you might win it again this year,” Fallon told Shelton.

Shelton asked if he really thought that or he was just saying it, “Because I feel like you were really building me up there, because you and I don’t really trust each other. So I was waiting for the backhand to come in there. But do you really mean that?”

Fallon admitted that he thinks Clarkson will actually win this season with Girl Named Tom, a trio he likes on the show. Shelton then said he does think the trio is great but they have one huge downfall.

“The only thing I worry about with that particular group is they’re on Kelly’s team,” he said. “And while Kelly is a great person and an incredible artist and a great talk show host, she is hands down the worst coach we’ve ever had on ‘The Voice.'”

He Shared That Levine Is ‘The Worst’ Coach

Shelton, of course, used the interview as a way to take a dig at Adam Levine, who was a coach on the show for over a dozen seasons.

He and Levine have quite the bromance, and they’re constantly throwing jabs back and forth at one another, so it’s no surprise that Shelton said Levine was the worst but only after changing his mind about Kelly Clarkson.

When asked if Clarkson was worse than Levine, Shelton walked back his comment.

“She is the second-worst coach that we’ve ever had on this show without question.”

When it comes to Ariana Grande, who is the newest coach on the show, Shelton laughed about how emotional Grande gets while having to send her contestants home and said she’d get used to it.

“She’s a little shaky,” he shared. “She’s having a tough time with this thing. I have to tell her after every episode, if someone goes home, you know, ‘They didn’t send them to the alligator pit or something, Ariana.’ She’s crying and sobbing. People see her crying on TV, but they can’t imagine when the camera goes off. She falls apart.”

Currently, Shelton has three artists remaining on “The Voice” season 21 to Clarkson’s two, Grande’s one, and John Legend’s two.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

