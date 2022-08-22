Blake Shelton Debuts New Look, Music Video Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Fans of “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton are loving his new look, which he debuted in a new music video ahead of the “The Voice” season 22 premiere.

The star debuted the look initially on August 15, 2022, when he released the cover art for his single “No Body.” Then, it was prominently featured during his new music video for the song.

The song is an ode to the 1990s and country music during that time, which happened to be when Shelton, 46, originally moved to Nashville to pursue his country music career.

“I remember saying to Scott Hendricks, ‘Wow, man, this would’ve had a line dance to it if it had come out in the ’90s,'” he told People ahead of the release. “:That was the last time we ever looked back.”

The star debuted his old mullet once again for the video, but it won’t be sticking around for long.

Shelton Says Wearing the Mullet Was ‘Completely Natural’

Shelton chose to wear a mullet wig for the music video.

“[Wearing the mullet] felt completely natural to me,” Shelton shared with People. “Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn’t on. It was hot in there.”

He added, “Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.’ Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

The star said that he doesn’t care about trends, and the mullet won’t be making a comeback anytime soon.

“I guess I don’t follow [trends],” Shelton told People. “I should. I’m not against them. I’m just always a little bit late.”

Fans Are Obsessed With Shelton’s Look

Shelton posted about the throwback on Instagram.

“I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” Shelton wrote about the video on Instagram. “This song in particular takes me back to the ’90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time. I’m excited to share my new single #NoBody with y’all. Stream and watch the official video now!! Hope y’all love it!”

Fans took to the comments on Instagram to tell Shelton how much they love his new old look.

“I love it and the mullet! So cool,” one person wrote. “New sound is awesome.”

Another person commented, “I like that you look like the real Blake Shelton again. Great video and song.”

“OMG way too bring back the old style. This song and video are 🔥. So okay yessss it was worth the wait. 💙🔥🔥🔥,” another comment reads.

Others simply commented on the post to point out that Shelton has a mullet in the artwork and the video.

“Mullet will always be your Signature baby 😍…🔥🔥#staytruetoyourself,” one person wrote.

“No, no, no, no!” another comment reads.

The song may be confusing, Shelton told People, but it’s important to him, and he loves watching people try to figure out what it’s about.

“Since I’ve had it recorded and just playing it for Gwen or my family or friends or whatever, you play that stuff, because you want to see what, get a read on people,” he told the outlet. “And everybody would say, ‘I don’t really understand what that means. ‘Nobody but yours.’ Why are you saying that?”

He revealed it’s a play on words.

“It’s no body,” he said. “No body, like the shape of your body. No body, but yours.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

