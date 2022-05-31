New ‘Voice’ Coach, Camila Cabello, Deletes Angry Tweets, But Not Fast Enough

On May 15, 2022, it was announced that Camila Cabello was going to replace Kelly Clarkson on season 22 of “The Voice.” The Cuban-born singer, and former member of the girl band, Fifth Harmony, is no stranger to performing in front of large crowds. However, she was recently thrown off her game during her performance at the Union of European Football Associations’ Champions League Final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

As Cabello kicked off the match between English club Liverpool and Spanish club Real Madrid on May 28, 2022, she was unprepared for the rowdiness and loudness of the soccer fans in attendance. According to Cinemablend, Cabello “didn’t take too kindly to the raucous soccer fans. She tweeted that their singing and chanting over her performance was ‘very rude’ in two tweets that have since been deleted.”

Cabello Tweeted That Fans were “Rude” and “Loud”

Although Cabello’s tweets were not up for long, Page Six was able to recover them before they were removed. The first tweet read, “Very rude but whatever. I’M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!” The second tweet, which was posted a few minutes later, read, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

The disgruntled performer apparently had second thoughts about displaying a negative attitude. After she deleted the first two tweets, she replaced them with a much humbler message, “This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game.”

She followed that tweet up with, “I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. ✨✨✨✨Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!”

Too Little, Too Late?

This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game #PepsiShowhttps://t.co/XeDYMiydux pic.twitter.com/DMx6ec9uAj — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 29, 2022

Despite the replacement tweets, Twitter users kept reposting the deleted tweets in Cabello’s thread and commenting about them.

One Twitter user who reposted the deleted tweet wrote, “Sorry you are the victim but in football the only music we listen to is the anthem.” Another tweeted, “I’m sure you’re a great performer or whatever but do yourself a favor & decline any future invitations. European football fans do not travel & pay lots of money to see a singer 🙄”

One fan tweeted the supportive comment, “It’s really not easy to please football fans. Don’t take it to heart if sth went wrong, I’ve seen so many world famous singers here whose been treated bad cause these fans can’t see anything else but their team winning so girl just wanted to say you were amazing.”

Another fan, trying to be supportive, tweeted, “your ‘i made it’ moment,” to which another replied, “Her ‘I made it moment’ was her being booed whilst Liverpool fans were being attacked outside 💀”

The poster is likely referring to reports by Newsweek and other sources that “riot police in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis repeatedly fired tear gas at Liverpool supporters forced to endure long waits to get into the Champions League final.”