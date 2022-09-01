‘The Voice’ Star Just Had 2nd Back Surgery in 3 Months Due to Snowmobile Accident

Undergoing any type of back surgery can be painful and risky. But “The Voice” host, Carson Daly, recently underwent two back surgeries in a period of three months. The most recent surgery took place on Tuesday, August 30.

Daly Is Currently Healing

The 49-year-old posted on Instagram on August 31, “On Tuesday morning I underwent successful ALIF back surgery. (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) at L5 S1.” The surgery took place at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

According to Spine-Health.com, “An Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) surgery is a type of spinal fusion performed to stabilize a painful motion segment in the lower back, commonly caused by lumbar degenerative disc disease and/or spondylolisthesis. The surgical approach is via the abdomen, to access the front–or the “anterior”–of the spine, where the disc is located.”

Daly seems to be doing well, as he stated on Instagram that he is “on the road to recovery.” He is also joking around about how he and golfing legend Tiger Woods are “basically the same person” because they both had the same type of surgery. “Also, like Tiger I plan on winning the Master’s in exactly 2 yrs,” Daly added.

Daly’s Snowmobile Accident Caused Chronic Back Pain

According to People, “In July, Daly underwent his first back surgery to help with ‘chronic lower back pain.’ Daly injured his back in a snowmobiling accident in the ’90s resulting in a T12 compression fracture…and he has been dealing with increasing pain ever since.”

Daly was in Aspen, Colorado on a shoot for MTV when the accident occurred. He told Today, “At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile being shuttled down by ski patrol, and we got into, like, an accident. I was knocked unconscious, and I kinda came to in the snow in a toboggan, really couldn’t feel anything below my legs, one of those really scary moments.” Daly had another scary incident filming with MTV during Woodstock ’99.

After the snowmobile accident, doctors informed Carson that he had a T12 compression fracture. “The Voice” host explained to Today that “The pain source actually isn’t coming from those discs or the vertebrae. It’s coming from within the vertebrae.” The pain has continually worsened over time, and Daly felt he needed to do something about it. He had tried everything from pain medication to yoga to massage, and nothing seemed to bring the relief he was seeking, the outlet reports.

Friends and fans were eager to wish Daly well on Instagram, and to share in his jocular attitude. One comment read, “Feel better ol pal! And stop driving cars off cliffs!” One fan wrote, “Your quick wit makes everything better. All the best to you for a full, quick recovery!!”

Another fan shared their own personal story as a source of inspiration, writing, “I had the same surgery last April, feel like a new person! Good luck with your recovery.” Another expressed, “Hope that surgery finds you well! That pain prior is a battle not wished on an enemy.”

Fans can watch Daly on the new season of “The Voice” starting Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

