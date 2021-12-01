‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 11/30

The Tuesday, November 30, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 10 contestants heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save 9 artists, and then the bottom three competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 30 episode of “The Voice.”

Which Artist Was Eliminated?

The artist who was saved after the vote was Jershika Maple, meaning Holly Forbes and Jeremy Rosado were sent home.

After all the artists who were above the bottom three were announced to be safe, it was revealed that the bottom three were Jershika Maple for Team Legend, Holly Forbes for Team Ariana, and Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado. They each competed in the Wildcard Instant Save in hopes of getting votes.

Jeremy Rosado performed “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts in his hopes of getting through to the next round of the competition. Blake Shelton told Jeremy that he sang two country songs in a row and that he liked that a lot.

“You know, man, it’s hard to put together reasoning that makes sense of why people are in the bottom three because… you’re all so talented, but it just is what it is at this point,” Blake shared.

He also brought back his joke about “NBC” standing for “Nothing But Clarkson” to encourage him to continue in the music industry. Kelly then told him that he loved the song choice for an instant save.

Team Ariana’s Hailey Forbes then took the stage with “Because of You” by Kelly Clarkson. Blake said he thought it was a great song choice and he was surprised to see Holly in the bottom three.

“I know everybody’s talented at this point, but I figured you were in the top 5 all along, but man, I don’t know how that performance at this moment doesn’t count,” Blake shared.

Ariana said that she did not understand how Holly was in the bottom three and called her a “vocal titan” who delivered “perfect vocals.”

The last Instant Save performance came from Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, who chose to sing “What Is Love?”

“Oh my God, you know? I am so stunned that you are in this position because I don’t think you’ve just been one of the best people on my team but you’ve been one of the best people this season,” her coach told her.

He also said he thought her instant save performance was her best so far.

Who made it through?

Here are the artists who made it through to the semi-finals:

Team Blake

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

Wendy Moten

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple

‘The Voice’ Schedule: When Is The Finale?

Here’s what the rest of this season of “The Voice” looks like:

December 6: Top 8 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

