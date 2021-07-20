Fans Slam Blake Shelton Over Star’s Wedding Aftermath

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who famously met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice,” tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Now, some fans are expressing their disappointment with Shelton following his wedding because he hasn’t shared enough information with them.

Stefani has posted a few pictures of the couple’s special day and have shared a bit of information, but they had a private ceremony and reception in a chapel at their home in Oklahoma.

Shelton, on the other hand, has not posted anything about the wedding other than reposts, which made some fans upset and disappointed.

Fans Think Shelton Should Share More About His Wedding

When Shelton shared a repost of Stefani’s photos of the wedding day, fans took to the comments section to express their feelings. Most of the replies are positive, but some took a turn the other way, reacting with negativity about the lack of information from the country star.

Some also said that Stefani’s dress was “trashy,” with one person saying “cover your a** Gwen! This picture is awful.” Many in the replies to that comment in particular came to Stefani’s defense.

The next day, Shelton shared a video of him performing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and fans were not having it.

“You just married one of the best women alive and you have not posted a single thing. Reposting doesn’t count,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “He said more about this than he did getting married.”

Shelton performed a song for his vows during the ceremony, and some fans want him to release that as well.

“Ok but let’s release that wedding vow song now.. k thanks,” one person wrote.

Stefani Has Shared Multiple Wedding Photos

On her end, Stefani has shared multiple wedding photos with fans on her Instagram account, starting with some of her two wedding dresses.

Stefani shared the first video of the day, which featured her in full hair and makeup, flipping her veil and showing off her look.

Gwen Stefani had two instantly iconic wedding dresses designed by Vera Wang. One dress featured a fun, flirty shorter skirt attached and the other was more traditional with a large skirt.

She shared a photo of herself in the shorter dress with high-heeled cowboy boots.

“You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton,” she wrote.

Ariana Grande commented on the photo to tell Stefani that the dress was “perfect.”

Stefani also shared a few more pictures of the big day, writing “July 3 2021 dreams do come true!”

She also thanked “The Voice” host Carson Daly for officiating the ceremony and the designer for making the suits that her sons wore for the nuptials.

Most recently, she shared a photo of the ceremony itself, with Shelton and Stefani standing in the doorway of the chapel and guests standing off to the side.

For the caption, Stefani wrote, “Happy 2 week anniversary.”

Daly shared some insight into Stefani and Shelton’s special day during a segment on “The Today Show” on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He said that the chapel was built specifically for the wedding ceremony and that, though Shelton and Stefani are like “fried chicken and champagne,” their day was perfect for them.

Daly shared that the couple wrote their own vows and there wasn’t “a dry eye in the house” after Stefani’s. People also teared up when they saw Shelton perform an original song he wrote for Stefani for his vows, Daly said.

