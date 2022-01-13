Girl Named Tom Shares Touching ‘Voice’ Behind-the-Scenes Moment

Girl Named Tom made history when the trio won season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Now, the siblings are updating their fans one month from their victory.

Girl Named Tom is made up of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20. They have only been singing together for a few years, they revealed during an episode of “The Voice.”

The group took to Instagram to share their thoughts after they’ve had time to process their time on the competition show, and they described a behind-the-scenes moment with coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

“tonight as we look back, one moment that stands out is this: we were on commercial break, standing in a circle with Kelly and Ariana,” the post reads. “They were glowing about our success on the charts & encouraged us to keep working hard, get our music out there & use ‘The Voice’ as a stepping stone, not a destination.”

Girl Named Tom Says Clarkson & Grande Think They Have ‘What it Takes’

The post continues describing that moment behind-the-scenes during the finale week of “The Voice.”

They added, “They expressed that we have what it takes to make it… but it’s never gonna be a cake walk. It was so cool to talk off-camera with these two icons (I mean talk about experience!!) & we won’t forget it!”

“And more than ever, we’re so grateful to all of you listening to our music & believing in what we do,” they concluded.

What’s Next for Girl Named Tom?

After winning “The Voice,” the group released a Christmas song called “No Snow for Christmas.”

“2 years ago it was sunny and 75 in Ohio for Christmas & Caleb wrote this song ‘No Snow for Christmas,’” they wrote on Instagram when the song was released. “There are so many Christmas songs that sing about snow and snowmen and well, we thought we’d make a song about how it doesn’t snow that much anymore for Christmas. At least where we came from! Maybe you can relate.”

They added, “Anyways, a year ago, we had an absolute blast recording this song with the amazing and talented Ted Lange and Mollie B who lived just down the road from us. We love this song and hope you do too.”

It’s also likely they’ll be releasing a new album in the next year, as they won a record deal and recording contract since they won “The Voice.” Once their first album comes out, it’s likely they’ll be going on tour to promote it.

In the post about their father’s health, the group said that they have “dozens of new songs” that they cannot wait to share with all of their fans. It’s likely at least some of these songs will be released in 2022.

There’s no guarantee, however, as season 20 winner Cam Anthony has not released an album since his time on the show, and season 19 winner Carter Rubin has only released one single at the time of writing.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

